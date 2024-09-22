North Carolina coach Mack Brown initially offered to resign after blowout loss to James Madison

North Carolina football was embarrassed at.home in Week 4, getting blitzed 70–50 by James Madison. Few thought the Tar Heels were as good as their 3–0 record indicated and JMU is among the top Group of Five programs in the nation. But a Power Five school isn't supposed to lose like that, especially at home.

The Dukes had a 53–21 lead at halftime, which was the most points JMU had ever scored in a half. That was also the most points UNC had ever allowed in a half.

The blowout loss was so disheartening that head coach Mack Brown said he told his players afterward that the result was his fault and he would step down if the issues in the program couldn't be resolved, according to Inside Carolina.

However, the UNC players supported their coach and took responsibility for the loss. After he was less emotional, Brown said he wasn't leaving his position.

"I'm not resigning. I'll be back at work Monday," Brown said to ESPN's Chris Low.

Yet even after calming down, North Carolina may have to ask itself how much of a long-term solution Brown is. At 73 years old, Brown already appeared to have retired when he left Texas after the 2013 season. After five years off and a seemingly comfortable career in broadcasting, the Hall of Fame coach surprised college football by deciding to return to Chapel Hill, where he previously coached from 1988-97, during which he compiled a 69–46–1 record.

Brown went on to coach Texas for 16 seasons, building a 158–48 record and winning a national championship by defeating USC in 2005. (The Longhorns also played for the national title in 2009, losing the BCS Championship Game to Ohio State.)

In six seasons since returning to UNC, Brown has gone 41–28, including this year's 3–1 record.

For Week 5, North Carolina travels to Duke (4–0)for a 4 p.m. ET kickoff.