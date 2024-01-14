No. 7 LSU upset by Auburn, 67-62, for second loss of season

Auburn secured its first SEC victory of the season in dazzling fashion. The Tigers upset No. 7 LSU, 67-62, at home on Sunday to snap LSU's 16-game winning streak. It's the second time in Auburn program history it has taken down a top-10 team.

Auburn secured multiple offensive rebounds in the last two minutes and a steal in the waning ones to pull off the upset. Honesty Scott-Grayson scored a team-high 20 points to move Auburn to 12-5 overall and 1-3 in the SEC.

LSU is 16-2 and 3-1 in SEC play. The team hadn't dropped a game since the season opener to Colorado.

