No. 3 Michigan outlasts No. 2 Ohio State 30-24 in Big Ten thriller

The stakes couldn’t have been higher, and Michigan got the best of Ohio State yet again.

With a spot in the Big Ten title game and a potential College Football Playoff berth on the line, the third-ranked Wolverines held off the second-ranked Buckeyes 30-24 in a thriller in Ann Arbor to win their third straight game in one of the most heated rivalries in college football.

With the win, Michigan improved to 12-0 and set up a Big Ten title game matchup with No. 17 Iowa next weekend in Indianapolis. For Ryan Day and the Buckeyes, it was another missed opportunity on a massive stage.

Michigan’s previous two victories over Ohio State came in blowout fashion. This one, played without head coach Jim Harbaugh as he serves his three-game suspension, proved to be a much closer game.

The Wolverines, after taking a 14-3 lead early in the second quarter, had just a 14-10 lead at halftime and then found themselves and the Buckeyes tied at 17-17 late in the third quarter.

But every time Ohio State put the pressure on, Michigan — with acting head coach Sherrone Moore calling the plays — responded emphatically. The key sequence came late in a five-minute stretch that started late in the third quarter and spilled over to the fourth.

After Ohio State tied the game at 17-17 with a physical, run-heavy touchdown drive, Michigan punched right back. On the ensuing drive, quarterback J.J. McCarthy made multiple big plays, including a 15-yard scramble down the right sideline. Later on, he hit tight end AJ Barner for an 18-yard gain on a play that saw stalwart offensive lineman Zak Zinter go down with a serious leg injury.

Zinter had to be carted off the field, but Michigan would not be deterred. On the very next play, Blake Corum burst through the line and reeled off a 22-yard touchdown run to make it 24-17 with 1:55 remaining in the third quarter.

BLAKE CORUM. TOUCHDOWN MACHINE



His 2nd of the day puts Michigan back on top.



(via @CFBONFOX)

pic.twitter.com/UtAYECZOGP — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 25, 2023

The Wolverines then kicked it back to Ohio State and quickly forced a three-and-out. Once Michigan regained possession, a trick play — a pass from running back Donovan Edwards to tight end Colston Loveland for 34 yards — advanced the offense deep into Ohio State territory.

The Buckeyes would get a stop in the red zone, but a 38-yard field goal from James Turner increased Michigan’s lead to 27-17 with 11:57 to play.

That two-score advantage was too much for the Buckeyes to overcome. But they sure tried.

Ohio State marched 65 yards in less than four minutes on its next drive and got back in the end zone when Kyle McCord found Marvin Harrison Jr. for a 14-yard score.

Michigan’s lead was 27-24 with 8:05 to play. At this point, Ohio State desperately needed its defense to make a play, but OSU wouldn’t get off the field for seven minutes.

Michigan advanced all the way to the Ohio State 19, but had to settle for a 37-yard field goal from Turner which made it 30-24 with 1:05 to play.

That put the ball back in the hands of McCord and the Ohio State offense with a chance to win the game. McCord, who threw a costly interception in the first quarter to set up Michigan's first touchdown, would end up throwing another.

To open the drive, McCord connected on two downfield passes to quickly get the Buckeyes into Michigan territory. But on McCord's third pass attempt of the drive, he was drilled by Jaylen Harrell. The hit affected McCord's throw and it was intercepted by Michigan's Rod Moore.

The clutch play by the Michigan defense sealed the victory for the Wolverines.