No. 1 South Carolina wins 45th straight home game in 82-point rout of Mississippi Valley State

The top-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks did not suffer a Thanksgiving turkey hangover as they made easy work over the Mississippi Valley State Devilettes by a final score of 101-19.

Yes, that's correct. 101-19.

Seven Gamecocks recorded double digits in points with freshman guard MiLaysia Fulwiley leading the way with 17. Ashlyn Watkins (14 points, 7 rebounds) and Kamilla Cardoso (14 points, 10 rebounds) also played big parts as South Carolina improved to 5-0. Cardoso recorded her fourth double-double in five games.

Lucia Lara and Lizzie Walker led the Devilettes with four points apiece.

MVS - 11.9 field goal percentage, 1-for-19 on three-pointers, 2-for-8 on free throws

SC - 54.7 field goal percentage, 5-for-20 on three-pointers, 14-for-22 on free throws

The only time where Mississippi Valley State was leading was when it was 2-0 less than a minute into the game. South Carolina built up a 24-6 lead after the first quarter and went into halftime up 52-12.

This was the third ranked team that the Devilettes have played this season after losses to No. 7 LSU and No. 10 Utah — the only other two games where they've allowed 100-plus points.

Mississippi Valley State only scored seven points in the second half and their 19 total points were the fewest allowed by the Gamecocks in head coach Dawn Staley's 16 seasons in charge. The 82-point margin of victory was the highest under Staley.

How dominant have the Gamecocks been? Including the postseason, they have lost only once since March 6, 2022 — a run of 48 games. Friday's win was their record-tying 45th straight victory at home.