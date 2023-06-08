Nikola Jokic becomes first player to post 30-20-10 game in NBA Finals history

Nikola Jokic is doing things in the NBA playoffs nobody has ever done. That continued in Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat.

The two-time MVP became the first player in NBA history to finish a Finals game with at least 30 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists, finishing Wednesday's game with 32 points on 12-of-21 shooting, 21 rebounds (three offensive), 10 assists and two blocks in a 109-94 Nuggets win. Once again, Jokic was a driving force in a victory that put the Nuggets two wins away from their first NBA championship.

"To be honest, not much," Jokic said, when asked how much the stat meant to him in his postgame interview. "I'm just glad we won a game."

It was also only the fifth time a player had posted a 30-20-10 game in the playoffs at all. The other four games belong to the incredible club of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain and Jokic (twice).

With this assist, Jokic became the first player to drop 30-20-10 in the NBA Finals 😳 pic.twitter.com/sSNsHbRzCD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 8, 2023

Jokic's Nuggets teammate Jamal Murray also chipped in a 30-point triple-double with 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

It's not surprising that Jokic is the only player capable of such a stat line over the last few decades of the playoffs. No big man has ever brought a passing game like his to the floor, and he has feasted on the boards for the entire season. He posted two 30-20-10 games in the regular season as well.

Jokic entered Wednesday averaging 30.4 points, 12.9 rebounds and 10.1 assists per game on 54.5% shooting (46.9% from deep). All of those numbers save the field goal percentage are improvements on a regular season campaign that saw Jokic finish second in MVP shooting to Joel Embiid.

Jokic has already won the Western Conference finals MVP award. If the Nuggets finish this off, there's little doubt he'll be hoisting his first NBA Finals MVP trophy as well.