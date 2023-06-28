NFL Players Association elects first new executive director in 14 years

For the first time in 14 years, the NFL Players Association has a new executive director.

The NFLPA board of player representatives elected Lloyd Howell as the union’s fourth ever executive director, succeeding DeMaurice Smith.

Howell spent 34 years at management consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton, Inc, most recently as the firm’s chief financial officer and treasurer and previously as head of its civil and commercial group. Howell serves on the boards of Moody Corporation and General Electric Healthcare and is a trustee at the University of Pennsylvania, where he received a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering.

Howell earned his MBA at Harvard Business School.

“I look forward to driving our bold goals and achieving them together in the future,” Howell said in a statement, in part. “I look forward to building relationships and the solidarity amongst our players.”

The months-long search for Smith’s successor included an executive search firm, legal counselor and input from a player search committee. Players on the committee included NFLPA President JC Tretter; treasurer Alex Mack; and vice presidents Calais Campbell, Austin Ekeler, Ryan Kelly, Jason McCourty, Brandon McManus, Thomas Morstead, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Richard Sherman and Michael Thomas.

Several players tweeted their support for the transition after the news was announced, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward praising how the committee “did an amazing job to keep it confidential, professional” while Morstead, the New York Jets' punter, was part of a chorus expressing “100%” support for the selection.

It is my pleasure to welcome Lloyd Howell as our new Executive Director! I am proud that our player leadership ran a professional, confidential search for the players, by the players. I know Lloyd will lead our union well into the future. pic.twitter.com/yTySBUNv4H — JC Tretter (@JCTretter) June 28, 2023

Tretter thanked Smith in a statement and emphasized the players’ role in filling the vacancy.

“The process was 100% player led and focused on leadership competency, skills and experience,” Tretter said. “Our union deserves strong leadership and a smooth transition, and we are confident Lloyd will make impactful advances on behalf of our membership.”

The NFLPA last negotiated and ratified a collective bargaining agreement in 2020 that will last through the 2030 season. The union also recently launched its first-ever team report cards, surveying 1,300 players last fall on team dynamics including facility treatment, nutrition, locker room and travel.

The union released that information during the scouting combine this spring; Tretter said he plans for the survey to become an annual exercise that brings to light divergent standards across teams.

Serving the players has been the experience of a lifetime. I want to congratulate Lloyd Howell and wish him well on this incredible journey. I applaud the players for their tremendous work on this process, and I know all of them will lead the union well into the future. — DeMaurice Smith (@demauricesmith) June 28, 2023

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement on the election congratulating Howell and thanking Smith for his “continued partnership and unstinting work” on behalf of players.

“We look forward to working with Lloyd and his team,” Goodell said, “to continue growing the game and making it better, safer, and more accessible and attractive to fans around the world."