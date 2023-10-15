NFL injury tracker Week 6: Tee Higgins active, Deshaun Watson, Miles Sanders will not play

Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season began with the Kansas City Chiefs winning their 16th straight game over the Denver Broncos with a 19-8 victory during "Thursday Night Football."

Here are the Sunday inactives for Week 6 of the NFL season:

Carolina Panthers

RB Miles Sanders

S Vonn Bell

S Xavier Woods

TE Giovanni Ricci

G Chandler Zavala

T David Sharpe

Miami Dolphins

QB Skylar Thompson

CB Kevin Joseph

TE Tyler Kroft

WR Chase Claypool

DT Brandon Pili

C Connor Williams

Washington Commanders

CB Christian Holmes

DE KJ Henry

T Charles Leno Jr.

G Chris Paul

TE Curtis Hodges

WR Mitchell Tinsley

Atlanta Falcons

QB Logan Woodside

CB Clark Phillips

OL Kyle Hinton

DL Eli Ankou

DL Ta'Quon Graham

DL Joe Gaziano

TE John FitzPatrick

Minnesota Vikings

S Lewis Cine

TE Nick Muse

OL Andre Carter II

OT Hakeem Adeniji

DL Jaquelin Roy

Chicago Bears

RB Travis Homer

RB Roschon Johnson

CB Terell Smith

OT Aviante Collins

QB Nathan Peterman

San Francisco 49ers

OL ﻿Matt Pryor

QB Brandon Allen

TE ﻿Brayden Willis

RB ﻿Tyrion Davis-Price

LB ﻿Jalen Graham

DL ﻿Kalia Davis

LB ﻿Dre Greenlaw

Cleveland Browns

QB Deshaun Watson

WR Cedric Tillman

CB Kahlef Hailassie

S Ronnie Hickman

DE Isaiah McGuire

DT Siaki Ika

G Joel Bitonio

New Orleans Saints

S J.T. Gray

TE Juwan Johnson

S Lonnie Johnson Jr.

QB Jake Luton

WR A.T. Perry

DE Kyle Phillips

OL Landon Young

Houston Texans

G Nick Broeker

WR Tank Dell

QB Case Keenum

LB Denzel Perryman

RB Dare Ogunbowale

CB Tavierre Thomas

Indianapolis Colts

DT Adetomiwa Adebawore

G Ike Boettger

CB Tony Brown

DE Isaiah Land

T Braden Smith

Jacksonville Jaguars

WR Zay Jones (knee): out

T Walker Little (knee): out

RB JaMycal Hasty

OL Yasir Abdullah

Seattle Seahawks

LB Devin Bush

CB Artie Burns

GT McClendon Curtis

G Damien Lewis

T Raiqwon O'Neal

Cincinnati Bengals

LB Devin Harper

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither

C Trey Hill

T D'Ante Smith

DT Jay Tufele

New England Patriots

DT Christian Barmore (knee): questionable

T Trent Brown (chest): questionable

S Cody Davis (knee): out

WR Demario Douglas (concussion): out

S Kyle Dugger (foot): questionable

DE Trey Flowers (foot): questionable

DT Davon Godchaux (ankle): questionable

CB Jonathan Jones (ankle): questionable

LB Matthew Judon (elbow): out

G Mike Onwenu (ankle): questionable

T Riley Reiff (knee): out

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion): out

G Cole Strange (knee): out

WR Tyquan Thornton (shoulder): questionable

LB Josh Uche (knee): questionable

CB Shaun Wade (shoulder): questionable

Las Vegas Raiders

CB Nate Hobbs (ankle): out

CB Jakorian Bennett (shoulder) questionable

Arizona Cardinals

WR Marquise Brown (illness): questionable

T Dennis Daley (ankle): questionable

TE Elijah Higgins (illness): questionable

LB Jesse Luketa (shoulder): questionable

LB Myjai Sanders (thumb): questionable

S Jalen Thompson (hamstring): out

DL Jonathan Ledbetter (finger): questionable

CB Garrett Williams (knee): questionable

LB Josh Woods (ankle): questionable

Los Angeles Rams

LB Ernest Jones (knee): questionable

DT Larrell Murchinson (knee): questionable

OL Joe Noteboom (groin): questionable

Detroit Lions

S Brian Branch (ankle): out

CB Khalil Dorsey (illness): questionable

RB Zonovan Knight (shoulder): out

G Jonah Jackson (ankle): out

RB Bam Knight (shoulder): out

TE Sam LaPorta (calf): questionable

RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring): out

CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee): out

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

LB Shaquil Barrett (illness): questionable

Philadelphia Eagles

CB Darius Slay (triceps): out

S Sydney Brown (hamstring): questionable

DT Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps): questionable

DT Jalen Carter (ankle): out

S Justin Evans (knee): out

New York Jets

FB Nick Bawden (calf): questionable

CB Brandin Echols (hamstring): out

CB Justin Hardee (hamstring): out

CB D.J. Reed (concussion): out

CB Sauce Gardner (concussion): out

WR Xavier Gipson (ankle): questionable

DE Micheal Clemons (ankle): questionable

C Joe Tippman: cleared to play

T Billy Turner: cleared to play

New York Giants

QB Daniel Jones (neck): out

T Andrew Thomas (hamstring): out

TE Darren Waller (groin): questionable

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle): questionable

RB Gary Brightwell (ankle): questionable

DT DJ Davidson (knee): questionable

G Shane Lemieux (groin): questionable

LB Micah McFadden (ankle): questionable

OL Matt Peart (shoulder): out

OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle): out

T Evan Neal (ankle): questionable

OL John Michael Schmitz (shoulder): out

Los Angeles Chargers

RB Austin Ekeler (ankle): expected to play

QB Justin Hebert (finger): expected to play

LB Joey Bosa (ankle): questionable

S Alohi Gilman (heel): DNP

DB Deane Leonard (hamstring): DNP

DT Nick Williams (back): DNP

Baltimore Ravens

LB Odafe Oweh (ankle): out

RB Keaton Mitchell (shoulder): questionable

Tennessee Titans

C Aaron Brewer (neck): questionable

WR Treylon Burks (knee): out

LB Luke Gifford (hamstring): out

DB Elijah Molden (hamstring): out

DT Jeffrey Simmons (shoulder): questionable

DT Teair Tart (toe): questionable

Buffalo Bills

CB Dane Jackson (foot): questionable

TE Dalton Kincaid (wrist): questionable

TE Dawson Knox (wrist): questionable

Dallas Cowboys

LB Damone Clark (shoulder): limited

DT Neville Gallimore (knee): limited

CB Stephen Gilmore (rest): DNP

CB C.J. Goodwin (pectoral): DNP

DT Johnathan Hankins (rest/illness): DNP

DB Juanyeh Thomas (hamstring): DNP

CB Chuma Edoga (illness): DNP

LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck, concussion): DNP

Previously

The New York Giants visit the Buffalo Bills for "Sunday Night Football" and will be without Daniel Jones, who suffered a neck injury last week against the Miami Dolphins. Tyrod Taylor will go under center in Jones' absence.

The Cleveland Browns will also be without their quarterback DeShaun Watson, who is dealing with a shoulder injury. With Watson ruled out, P.J. Walker will reportedly get the call against the San Francisco 49ers.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and quarterback Justin Herbert are officially off the injury report as of Saturday. Ekeler was already expected to return for their Monday night meeting with the Dallas Cowboys. He has not played since suffering an ankle injury in Week 1.

"I think it's safe to say that AE30 is going to be out there on the field," he said on his weekly "Ekeler's Edge" podcast on the "Yahoo Football Fantasy Show" feed.