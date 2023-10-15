NFL injury tracker Week 6: Tee Higgins active, Deshaun Watson, Miles Sanders will not play

Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season began with the Kansas City Chiefs winning their 16th straight game over the Denver Broncos with a 19-8 victory during "Thursday Night Football."
Here are the Sunday inactives for Week 6 of the NFL season:
Carolina Panthers
RB Miles Sanders
S Vonn Bell
S Xavier Woods
TE Giovanni Ricci
G Chandler Zavala
T David Sharpe
Miami Dolphins
QB Skylar Thompson
CB Kevin Joseph
TE Tyler Kroft
WR Chase Claypool
DT Brandon Pili
C Connor Williams
Washington Commanders
CB Christian Holmes
DE KJ Henry
T Charles Leno Jr.
G Chris Paul
TE Curtis Hodges
WR Mitchell Tinsley
Atlanta Falcons
QB Logan Woodside
CB Clark Phillips
OL Kyle Hinton
DL Eli Ankou
DL Ta'Quon Graham
DL Joe Gaziano
TE John FitzPatrick
Minnesota Vikings
S Lewis Cine
TE Nick Muse
OL Andre Carter II
OT Hakeem Adeniji
DL Jaquelin Roy
Chicago Bears
RB Travis Homer
RB Roschon Johnson
CB Terell Smith
OT Aviante Collins
QB Nathan Peterman
San Francisco 49ers
OL Matt Pryor
QB Brandon Allen
TE Brayden Willis
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
LB Jalen Graham
DL Kalia Davis
LB Dre Greenlaw
Cleveland Browns
QB Deshaun Watson
WR Cedric Tillman
CB Kahlef Hailassie
S Ronnie Hickman
DE Isaiah McGuire
DT Siaki Ika
G Joel Bitonio
New Orleans Saints
S J.T. Gray
TE Juwan Johnson
S Lonnie Johnson Jr.
QB Jake Luton
WR A.T. Perry
DE Kyle Phillips
OL Landon Young
Houston Texans
G Nick Broeker
WR Tank Dell
QB Case Keenum
LB Denzel Perryman
RB Dare Ogunbowale
CB Tavierre Thomas
Indianapolis Colts
DT Adetomiwa Adebawore
G Ike Boettger
CB Tony Brown
DE Isaiah Land
T Braden Smith
Jacksonville Jaguars
WR Zay Jones (knee): out
T Walker Little (knee): out
RB JaMycal Hasty
OL Yasir Abdullah
Seattle Seahawks
LB Devin Bush
CB Artie Burns
GT McClendon Curtis
G Damien Lewis
T Raiqwon O'Neal
Cincinnati Bengals
LB Devin Harper
LB Akeem Davis-Gaither
C Trey Hill
T D'Ante Smith
DT Jay Tufele
New England Patriots
DT Christian Barmore (knee): questionable
T Trent Brown (chest): questionable
S Cody Davis (knee): out
WR Demario Douglas (concussion): out
S Kyle Dugger (foot): questionable
DE Trey Flowers (foot): questionable
DT Davon Godchaux (ankle): questionable
CB Jonathan Jones (ankle): questionable
LB Matthew Judon (elbow): out
G Mike Onwenu (ankle): questionable
T Riley Reiff (knee): out
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion): out
G Cole Strange (knee): out
WR Tyquan Thornton (shoulder): questionable
LB Josh Uche (knee): questionable
CB Shaun Wade (shoulder): questionable
Las Vegas Raiders
CB Nate Hobbs (ankle): out
CB Jakorian Bennett (shoulder) questionable
Arizona Cardinals
WR Marquise Brown (illness): questionable
T Dennis Daley (ankle): questionable
TE Elijah Higgins (illness): questionable
LB Jesse Luketa (shoulder): questionable
LB Myjai Sanders (thumb): questionable
S Jalen Thompson (hamstring): out
DL Jonathan Ledbetter (finger): questionable
CB Garrett Williams (knee): questionable
LB Josh Woods (ankle): questionable
Los Angeles Rams
LB Ernest Jones (knee): questionable
DT Larrell Murchinson (knee): questionable
OL Joe Noteboom (groin): questionable
Detroit Lions
S Brian Branch (ankle): out
CB Khalil Dorsey (illness): questionable
RB Zonovan Knight (shoulder): out
G Jonah Jackson (ankle): out
RB Bam Knight (shoulder): out
TE Sam LaPorta (calf): questionable
RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring): out
CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee): out
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LB Shaquil Barrett (illness): questionable
Philadelphia Eagles
CB Darius Slay (triceps): out
S Sydney Brown (hamstring): questionable
DT Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps): questionable
DT Jalen Carter (ankle): out
S Justin Evans (knee): out
New York Jets
FB Nick Bawden (calf): questionable
CB Brandin Echols (hamstring): out
CB Justin Hardee (hamstring): out
CB D.J. Reed (concussion): out
CB Sauce Gardner (concussion): out
WR Xavier Gipson (ankle): questionable
DE Micheal Clemons (ankle): questionable
C Joe Tippman: cleared to play
T Billy Turner: cleared to play
New York Giants
QB Daniel Jones (neck): out
T Andrew Thomas (hamstring): out
TE Darren Waller (groin): questionable
RB Saquon Barkley (ankle): questionable
RB Gary Brightwell (ankle): questionable
DT DJ Davidson (knee): questionable
G Shane Lemieux (groin): questionable
LB Micah McFadden (ankle): questionable
OL Matt Peart (shoulder): out
OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle): out
T Evan Neal (ankle): questionable
OL John Michael Schmitz (shoulder): out
Los Angeles Chargers
RB Austin Ekeler (ankle): expected to play
QB Justin Hebert (finger): expected to play
LB Joey Bosa (ankle): questionable
S Alohi Gilman (heel): DNP
DB Deane Leonard (hamstring): DNP
DT Nick Williams (back): DNP
Baltimore Ravens
LB Odafe Oweh (ankle): out
RB Keaton Mitchell (shoulder): questionable
Tennessee Titans
C Aaron Brewer (neck): questionable
WR Treylon Burks (knee): out
LB Luke Gifford (hamstring): out
DB Elijah Molden (hamstring): out
DT Jeffrey Simmons (shoulder): questionable
DT Teair Tart (toe): questionable
Buffalo Bills
CB Dane Jackson (foot): questionable
TE Dalton Kincaid (wrist): questionable
TE Dawson Knox (wrist): questionable
Dallas Cowboys
LB Damone Clark (shoulder): limited
DT Neville Gallimore (knee): limited
CB Stephen Gilmore (rest): DNP
CB C.J. Goodwin (pectoral): DNP
DT Johnathan Hankins (rest/illness): DNP
DB Juanyeh Thomas (hamstring): DNP
CB Chuma Edoga (illness): DNP
LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck, concussion): DNP
Previously
The New York Giants visit the Buffalo Bills for "Sunday Night Football" and will be without Daniel Jones, who suffered a neck injury last week against the Miami Dolphins. Tyrod Taylor will go under center in Jones' absence.
The Cleveland Browns will also be without their quarterback DeShaun Watson, who is dealing with a shoulder injury. With Watson ruled out, P.J. Walker will reportedly get the call against the San Francisco 49ers.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and quarterback Justin Herbert are officially off the injury report as of Saturday. Ekeler was already expected to return for their Monday night meeting with the Dallas Cowboys. He has not played since suffering an ankle injury in Week 1.
"I think it's safe to say that AE30 is going to be out there on the field," he said on his weekly "Ekeler's Edge" podcast on the "Yahoo Football Fantasy Show" feed.