NFL injury tracker Super Wild Card Weekend: Sam LaPorta 'optimistic' about playing vs. Rams; Jalen Hurts 'progressing'

The road to Super Bowl LVIII begins this weekend with the six NFL wild card matchups.
While they don't play until Monday night, the Philadelphia Eagles got some encouraging news on Thursday with DeVonta Smith being a full participant at practice after missing Week 18 with an ankle injury. Quarterback Jalen Hurts, who dislocated the middle finger on his throwing hand, said his recovery is 'progressing in the right way."
Wide receiving A.J. Brown, who suffered a knee injury against the New York Giants last week, did not take part in practice.
Meanwhile, Detroit Lions tight end made a surprise appearance at practice on Thursday. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, LaPorta said he took reps at practice and was "optimistic" about playing in Sunday night's wild-card game against the Los Angeles Rams.
"I'll probably play with the knee brace as a precautionary thing, just to make sure that hyperextension doesn't happen again in the rare case that the cleat gets caught in the turf again and something bad were to happen," LaPorta said. "So I think you would see me with a knee brace out there, but I'm not sure how much it would inhibit me or practically keep it from happening again. That was a fluke thing."
Here is the rest of the NFL Super Wild Card Weekend injury report.
No. 5 Cleveland Browns vs. No. 4 Houston Texans - NRG Stadium | Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET | NBC
HOUSTON TEXANS
DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle): questionable
FB Andrew Beck (calf): questionable
WR Noah Brown (back): questionable
DT Maliek Collins (hip): questionable
DE Jonatha Greenard (ankle): questionable
DT Sheldon Rankins (shoulder): questionable
WR Robert Woods (hip): questionable
DE Jerry Hughes (ankle): OUT
CLEVELAND BROWNS
CB Mike Ford (calf): questionable
RB Pierre Strong (back): questionable
S Juan Thornhill (calf): questionable
CB Denzel Ward (shoulder/knee): questionable
S Grant Delpit (groin): OUT
K Dustin Hopkins (left hamstring): OUT
WR Cedric Tillman (concussion): OUT
No. 6 Miami Dolphins vs. No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs - Arrowhead Stadium | Saturday, 8:15 p.m. | Peacock
MIAMI DOLPHINS
S DeShone Elliott (calf): questionable
S Jevon Holland (knees): questionable
RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle): questionable
WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle): questionable
CB Xavien Howard (foot): OUT
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
WR Justyn Ross (hamstring): questionable
WR Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle): questionable
T Wanya Morris (concussion): OUT
No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. No. 2 Buffalo Bills - Highmark Stadium | Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
LB T.J. Watt (knee): OUT
BUFFALO BILLS
RB Ty Johnson (concussion): limited
WR Gabe Davis (knee): DNP
T Dion Dawkins (hand/illness): DNP
LB Tyrel Dodson (shoulder): DNP
CB Rasual Douglas (knee): DNP
WR Deonte Hardy (personal): DNP
TE Dawson Knox (illness): DNP
S Taylor Rapp (calf): DNP
No. 7 Green Bay Packers vs. No. 2 Dallas Cowboys - AT&T Stadium | Sunday, 4:30 p.m. | Fox
GREEN BAY PACKERS
WR Romeo Doubs (chest): limited
RB Aaron Jones (knee/finger): limited
LB Isaiah McDuffie (concussion/neck): limited
S Jonathan Owens (knee): limited
DL T.J. Slaton (knee/foot): limited
LB Preston Smith (ankle): limited
WR Christian Watson (hamstring): limited
CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder/ankle): DNP
RB A.J. Dillon (thumb/neck): DNP
G/T Elgton Jenkins (knee/ankle): DNP
DALLAS COWBOYS
CB Stephon Gilmore (shoulder): limited
DT Johnathan Hankins (ankle): limited
G Tyler Smith (foot): limited
No. 6 Los Angeles Rams vs. No. 3 Detroit Lions - Ford Field | Sunday, 8:15 p.m. | NBC
DETROIT LIONS
TE James Mitchell (hand): limited
TE Sam LaPorta (knee): DNP
WR Kalif Raymond (knee): DNP
CB Jerry Jacobs (thigh/knee): DNP
LOS ANGELES RAMS
OL Kevin Dotson (shoulder): limited
TE Tyler Higbee (shoulder): limited
OL Joe Noteboom (foot): DNP
DB Jordan Fuller (ankle): DNP
LB Troy Reeder (knee): DNP
No. 5 Philadelphia Eagles vs. No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Raymond James Stadium | Monday, 8:15 p.m. | ESPN
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
WR Britain Covey (groin): limited
QB Jalen Hurts (right finger): limited
S Reed Blankenship (groin): DNP
WR A.J. Brown (knee): DNP
S Sydney Brown (knee): DNP
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
CB Josh Hayes (quad/knee): limited
LB K.J. Britt (calf): DNP
QB Baker Mayfield (ankle/ribs): DNP
T Tristan Wirfs (illness): DNP