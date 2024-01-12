NFL injury tracker Super Wild Card Weekend: Sam LaPorta 'optimistic' about playing vs. Rams; Jalen Hurts 'progressing'

The road to Super Bowl LVIII begins this weekend with the six NFL wild card matchups.

While they don't play until Monday night, the Philadelphia Eagles got some encouraging news on Thursday with DeVonta Smith being a full participant at practice after missing Week 18 with an ankle injury. Quarterback Jalen Hurts, who dislocated the middle finger on his throwing hand, said his recovery is 'progressing in the right way."

Wide receiving A.J. Brown, who suffered a knee injury against the New York Giants last week, did not take part in practice.

Meanwhile, Detroit Lions tight end made a surprise appearance at practice on Thursday. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, LaPorta said he took reps at practice and was "optimistic" about playing in Sunday night's wild-card game against the Los Angeles Rams.

"I'll probably play with the knee brace as a precautionary thing, just to make sure that hyperextension doesn't happen again in the rare case that the cleat gets caught in the turf again and something bad were to happen," LaPorta said. "So I think you would see me with a knee brace out there, but I'm not sure how much it would inhibit me or practically keep it from happening again. That was a fluke thing."

Here is the rest of the NFL Super Wild Card Weekend injury report.

No. 5 Cleveland Browns vs. No. 4 Houston Texans - NRG Stadium | Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET | NBC

HOUSTON TEXANS

DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle): questionable

FB Andrew Beck (calf): questionable

WR Noah Brown (back): questionable

DT Maliek Collins (hip): questionable

DE Jonatha Greenard (ankle): questionable

DT Sheldon Rankins (shoulder): questionable

WR Robert Woods (hip): questionable

DE Jerry Hughes (ankle): OUT

CLEVELAND BROWNS

CB Mike Ford (calf): questionable

RB Pierre Strong (back): questionable

S Juan Thornhill (calf): questionable

CB Denzel Ward (shoulder/knee): questionable

S Grant Delpit (groin): OUT

K Dustin Hopkins (left hamstring): OUT

WR Cedric Tillman (concussion): OUT

No. 6 Miami Dolphins vs. No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs - Arrowhead Stadium | Saturday, 8:15 p.m. | Peacock

MIAMI DOLPHINS

S DeShone Elliott (calf): questionable

S Jevon Holland (knees): questionable

RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle): questionable

WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle): questionable

CB Xavien Howard (foot): OUT

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

WR Justyn Ross (hamstring): questionable

WR Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle): questionable

T Wanya Morris (concussion): OUT

No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. No. 2 Buffalo Bills - Highmark Stadium | Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

LB T.J. Watt (knee): OUT

BUFFALO BILLS

RB Ty Johnson (concussion): limited

WR Gabe Davis (knee): DNP

T Dion Dawkins (hand/illness): DNP

LB Tyrel Dodson (shoulder): DNP

CB Rasual Douglas (knee): DNP

WR Deonte Hardy (personal): DNP

TE Dawson Knox (illness): DNP

S Taylor Rapp (calf): DNP

No. 7 Green Bay Packers vs. No. 2 Dallas Cowboys - AT&T Stadium | Sunday, 4:30 p.m. | Fox

GREEN BAY PACKERS

WR Romeo Doubs (chest): limited

RB Aaron Jones (knee/finger): limited

LB Isaiah McDuffie (concussion/neck): limited

S Jonathan Owens (knee): limited

DL T.J. Slaton (knee/foot): limited

LB Preston Smith (ankle): limited

WR Christian Watson (hamstring): limited

CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder/ankle): DNP

RB A.J. Dillon (thumb/neck): DNP

G/T Elgton Jenkins (knee/ankle): DNP

DALLAS COWBOYS

CB Stephon Gilmore (shoulder): limited

DT Johnathan Hankins (ankle): limited

G Tyler Smith (foot): limited

No. 6 Los Angeles Rams vs. No. 3 Detroit Lions - Ford Field | Sunday, 8:15 p.m. | NBC

DETROIT LIONS

TE James Mitchell (hand): limited

TE Sam LaPorta (knee): DNP

WR Kalif Raymond (knee): DNP

CB Jerry Jacobs (thigh/knee): DNP

LOS ANGELES RAMS

OL Kevin Dotson (shoulder): limited

TE Tyler Higbee (shoulder): limited

OL Joe Noteboom (foot): DNP

DB Jordan Fuller (ankle): DNP

LB Troy Reeder (knee): DNP

No. 5 Philadelphia Eagles vs. No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Raymond James Stadium | Monday, 8:15 p.m. | ESPN

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

WR Britain Covey (groin): limited

QB Jalen Hurts (right finger): limited

S Reed Blankenship (groin): DNP

WR A.J. Brown (knee): DNP

S Sydney Brown (knee): DNP

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

CB Josh Hayes (quad/knee): limited

LB K.J. Britt (calf): DNP

QB Baker Mayfield (ankle/ribs): DNP

T Tristan Wirfs (illness): DNP