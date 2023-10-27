NFL injury tracker Week 8: Kyler Murray closer to return; Daniel Jones, DeShaun Watson ruled out

Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season kicked off with the Buffalo Bills topping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-18 on "Thursday Night Football." The Bills were without tight end Dawson Knox, who was placed on injured reserve following wrist surgery. His replacement, rookie Dalton Kincaid, filled in nicely with five catches for 65 yards and a touchdown.

In other Week 8 injury news, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced on Friday that quarterback Daniel Jones will miss his third straight game and it will be Tyrod Taylor facing the New York Jets. Jones had been listed as questionable all week.

Daboll said the team will see how Jones feels next week before deciding on his availability for Week 9.

P.J Walker will get the start again for the Cleveland Browns' game against the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback DeShaun Watson continues to deal with a shoulder injury.

"I just feel like with what happened in the game, landing on his shoulder, there's residual swelling that's affecting his throwing," said Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. "I think it's the best thing for him to rest this week and focus on his rehab."

For the Arizona Cardinals, Kyler Murray was removed from their injury report this week after suffering a torn ACL last December. The news doesn't mean Murray will start Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, but it does signify that he is closer to returning to action.

Here is the rest of the Week 8 injury list:

Saints

LB Demario Davis (knee): limited

QB Taysom Hill (chest): limited

TE Juwan Johnson (calf): limited

S Tyrann Mathieu (foot): limited

S Marcus Maye (hamstring): limited

T Landon Young (hip): limited

S J.T. Gray (hamstring): did not practice

T James Hurst (ankle): did not practice

Colts

RB Zack Moss (elbow/heel): limited

TE Kylen Granson (concussion): did not practice

DT Eric Johnson II (ankle): did not practice

T Braden Smith (hip/wrist): did not practice

Patriots

DT Christian Barnmore (knee): limited

T Trent Brown (ankle/knee): limited

TE Hunter Henry (ankle): limited

LB Josh Uche (ankle/toe): limited

T Calvin Anderson (illness): did not practice

WR Ty Montgomery (knee): did not practice

Dolphins

WR River Cracraft (shoulder): limited

WR Tyreek Hill (hip): limited

S Jevon Holland (concussion): limited

CB Xavien Howard (groin): limited

FB Alec Ingold (foot): limited

RB Raheem Mostert (ankle): limited

CB Jalen Ramsay (knee): limited

WR Jaylen Waddle (back): limited

C Connor Williams (groin): limited

CB Cam Smith (foot): did not practice

Jets

CB Michael Carter II (hamstring): limited

WR Randall Cobb (shoulder): limited

C Joe Tippmann (quad): did not practice

Giants

RB Saquon Barkley (elbow): limited

CB Adoree' Jackson (neck): limited

QB Daniel Jones (neck): out

T Evan Neal (ankle): limited

WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee): limited

C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder): limited

LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee): limited

T Andrew Thomas (hamstring): limited

TE Darren Waller (hamstring): limited

RB Gary Brightwell (hamstring): did not practice

Eagles

CB James Bradberry (ankle): limited

LB Zach Cunningham (ankle): limited

DT Jordan Davis (hamstring): limited

DT Milton Williams (heel): limited

CB Bradley Roby (shoulder): did not practice

Commanders

WR Curtis Samuel (foot): limited

CB Benjamin St-Juste (thigh): limited

LB Cody Barton (ankle): did not practice

G Saahdiq Charles (calf): did not practice

Vikings

TE T.J. Hockenson (foot): limited

G Ezra Cleveland (foot): limited

WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring): limited

LB Brian Asamoah (ankle): did not practice

Packers

LB DeVondre Campbell (ankle): limited

RB Aaron Jones (hamstring): limited

C Josh Myers (ankle): limited

CB Jaire Alexander (back): did not practice

TE Luke Musgrave (ankle): did not practice

Texans

TE Brevin Jordan (foot): limited

DT Sheldon Rankins (knee): limited

DT Hassan Ridgeway (calf): limited

T Laremy Tunsil (knee): limited

WR Robert Woods (foot): did not practice

Panthers

LB Brian Burns (elbow): limited

G Austin Corbett (knee): limited

S Xavier Woods (hamstring): limited

S Vonn Bell (quad): did not practice

Rams

LB Ernest Jones (knee): limited

DT Larrell Murchison (knee): limited

WR Ben Skowronek (Achilles): limited

T Rob Havenstein (calf): did not practice

Cowboys

T Tyron Smith (neck/hamstring): limited

Falcons

LB Tae Davis (concussion): did not practice

Titans

CB Roger McCreary (hamstring): did not practice

QB Ryan Tannenhill (ankle): did not practice

Jaguars

CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring): limited

S Andre Cisco (hamstring): limited

QB Trevor Lawrence (knee): limited

G Brandon Scherff (ankle): limited

WR Zay Jones (knee): did not practice

Steelers

DT Cameron Heyward (groin): limited

Joey Porter Jr. (calf): limited

CB Levi Wallace (foot): limited

WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring): did not practice

DT Larry Ogunjobi (shoulder): did not practice

Browns

RB Karem Hunt (thigh): limited

TE David Njoku (knee): limited

DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (ribs): limited

LB Anthony Walker (shoulder): limited

RB Jerome Ford (ankle): did not practice

WR Marquise Goodwin (back): did not practice

LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring): did not practice

QB DeShaun Watson (shoulder): out

Seahawks

S Jamal Adams (knee): limited

G Damien Lewis (ankle): limited

G Phil Haynes (calf): did not practice

WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring): did not practice

LB Bobby Wagner (ankle): did not practice

RB Kenneth Walker III (calf): did not practice

Bengals

T Orlando Brown (groin): limited

LB Akeem Davis Gaither (knee): did not practice

49ers

QB Brock Purdy (concussion): limited

WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder): did not practice

T Trent Williams (ankle): did not practice

Ravens

WR Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder): limited

LB Odafe Oweh (ankle): limited

S Marcus Williams (hamstring): did not practice

Cardinals

CB Antonio Hamilton (groin): limited

WR Zach Pascal (neck): limited

S Jalen Thompson (hamstring): limited

LB Krys Barnes (hamstring): did not practice

DT Kevin Strong (shoulder): did not practice

G Elijah Wilkinson (neck): did not practice

Chiefs

LB Nick Bolton (wrist): did not practice

K Harrison Butker (illness): did not practice

RB Jerick McKinnon (groin): did not practice

Broncos

T Garrett Bolles (hip): limited

WR Brandon Johnson (hamstring): limited

Bears

S Eddie Jackson (foot): limited

T Braxton Jones (neck): limited

T Darnell Wright (shoulder/toe): limited

S Jaquan Brisker (illness): did not practice

G Nate Davis (ankle): did not practice

QB Justin Fields (thumb): did not practice

CB Terell Smith (illness): did not practice

Chargers

TE Gerald Everett (hip): limited

S Alohi Gilman (heel): limited

CB Deane Leonard (hamstring): limited

WR Josh Palmer (knee): did not practice

Raiders

CB Jakorian Bennett (shoulder/knee): limited

LB Curtis Bolton (knee): limited

DE Maxx Crosby (knee): limited

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back): limited

CB Nate Hobbs (ankle): limited

CB Marcus Peters (back): did not practice

K Daniel Carlson (groin): did not practice

Lions

G Jonah Jackson (ankle): did not practice

DT Benito Jones (ankle): did not practice

RB David Montgomery (ribs): did not practice

C Frank Ragnow (toe/calf): did not practice

LB Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle): did not practice