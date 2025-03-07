NFL free-agent rankings: Top 5 running backs won't be as strong as last year's class

Last season was a big one for running backs.

Players like Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Joe Mixon and Derrick Henry changed teams and had huge seasons. That was a perfect storm, with multiple stars being available at the same time. That doesn't mean this year's class will have anywhere close to that level of success. This year's running back free-agent class isn't nearly as strong, and a good draft class at the position might devalue this group further.

However, there are some veteran starters for teams who are looking for that. Here are the top five running backs in free agency:

1. Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings

Jones is a good player and playing all 17 games last season was a positive after he dealt with injuries when he was with the Green Bay Packers. Jones will also turn 31 years old next season, and most teams don't invest in RBs at that age. But gaining 1,546 yards from scrimmage showed that he still has something left to offer.

2. Rico Dowdle, Dallas Cowboys

Once the Cowboys fully committed to Dowdle as their lead back, he played very well. Over Dallas' last seven games Dowdle ran for 677 yards with a 4.8-yard average. Dowdle will be just 27 next season and while he has no draft pedigree or a long track record of success, the way he played late last season was impressive.

3. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers

Harris is a former first-round draft pick, and he produced four 1,000-yard seasons for the Steelers. That's a volume stat because Harris' career average is under 4 yards per carry. He isn't explosive but he's tough and reliable. He won't have a Saquon Barkley-type impact but he's a safe veteran.

4. J.K. Dobbins, Los Angeles Chargers

Dobbins had 905 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games last season. The issue with Dobbins is a lengthy injury history. He proved last season he is still effective when healthy, but durability will always be the question with him.

5. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

Signing Chubb would require a leap of faith. Chubb is one of the best runners of this era, but he suffered a major knee injury in 2023 and last season he was ineffective in his return before a broken foot ended his 2024 season early. If Chubb is healthy, he's an excellent back. That's a big risk now.