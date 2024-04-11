NFL Draft primer: Vikings' plan seems to be draft a QB in top 10 — but how high?

2023 record: 7-10, missed playoffs

Draft picks per round

1st round: No. 111st round: No. 23 (from Texans)4th round: No. 1084th round: No. 129 (from Lions)5th round: No. 157 (from Browns)5th round: No. 167 (from Chiefs)6th round: No. 177 (from Panthers)7th round: No. 230 (from Falcons)7th round: No. 232 (from Broncos)

Top needs

QuarterbackDefensive tackleCornerback

When the Vikings and Kirk Cousins split, it was obvious that quarterback was the Vikings’ top priority. The Vikings acquired an extra first-round pick, presumably to trade up in the draft for a QB of the future. There are plenty of other needs too, which will be addressed once the Vikings know who their next quarterback is.

Best first-round fits

J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

Best Day 2 fits

No second-day picks

How they did last draft

The Vikings got a C-plus, and other than Jordan Addison the class didn't do much last season. But Addison, Minnesota's first-round pick, had an impressive 911-yard, 10-touchdown rookie season.

Dream fantasy draft pick

There was exactly one dependable quarterback available via free agency and he'd been a longtime member of the Vikings, but the team failed to retain him. Minnesota enters the draft with Sam Darnold's name at the top of the QB depth chart (yikes), so this team is surely targeting either J.J. McCarthy or a trade-up to the second or third-overall pick. Drake Maye is the best-case scenario; the nightmare outcome is missing on all the consensus first-round QBs. Justin Jefferson won't want to stick around to spend multiple seasons with Darnold, in all likelihood. — Andy Behrens