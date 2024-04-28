National

NFL Draft grades: San Francisco 49ers put together a strange class with some upside

By Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports

San Francisco 49ers first round draft pick Ricky Pearsall Jr. speaks at an NFL football news conference, Friday, April 26, 2024, at the team's facility in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) (Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP)

Overall San Francisco 49ers grade: C-

Weird draft class for the 49ers, but it might not matter. They’ve turned a former "Mr. Irrelevant" into one of the most productive quarterbacks in the NFL. Ricky Pearsall was a bit of a surprise and Kyle Shanahan made his patented mid-round running back pick. It’s just hard to look at a draft class that has Pearsall as a first-round selection and feel super great about it. Dominick Puni is a name to watch for them as a long-term developmental offensive guard — he’s got the movement skills Shanahan likes in his linemen.

Favorite Pick: Malik Mustapha, DB, Wake Forest (124th overall)

Mustapha just might be the best safety in the draft. He’s a strong hitter, a sure tackler and has some underrated chops in coverage. Mustapha, Ji’Ayir Brown and Talanoa Hufanga are a rugged safety trio for the 49ers. This is a great pickup for San Francisco.

Least Favorite Pick: Isaac Guerendo, RB, Louisville (129th overall)

This one is just funny. It’s like Shanahan can’t help himself but to burn a mid-round pick on a running back every year. Maybe Guerendo bucks the recent trend, but this pick has to go in this slot just for the meme.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 31: Ricky Pearsall, WR, FloridaRound 2, Pick 64: Renardo Green, CB, Florida StateRound 3, Pick 86: Dominick Puni, OL, KansasRound 4, Pick 124: Malik Mustapha, S, Wake ForestRound 4, Pick 129: Isaac Guerendo, RB, LouisvilleRound 4, Pick 135: Jacob Cowing, WR, ArizonaRound 6, Pick 215: Jarrett Kingston, OL, USCRound 7, Pick 251: Tatum Bethune, LB, Florida State

