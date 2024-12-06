NFL closes investigation of latest Deshaun Watson sexual assault allegations, citing insufficent evidence

The NFL will not fine or suspend Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson again for the most recent sexual assault allegations against him.

"The matter is closed," a league spokesman told the Cleveland Plain Dealer's Mary Kay Cabot on Friday. "There was insufficient evidence to support a finding of a violation of the personal conduct policy."

As a result, the remainder of Watson's contract is no longer in danger of being nullified. He has two years left on the fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract that he signed with the Browns in 2022 after being acquired from the Houston Texans. He will be paid $46 million for each of the final two years of the deal.

Watson, 29, was accused of sexual assault and battery in a civil lawsuit filed in early September. Attorney Tony Buzbee said that his client would meet with the NFL to discuss the allegation and claimed to have "pertinent" video to provide.

The suit was settled in October. Buzbee told the Associated Press that the settlement was confidential. That likely means that the NFL was unable to get evidence from Watson's accuser and effectively ended its investigation, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

Watson received an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine from the NFL in 2022 for violation of the league's personal conduct policy related to 23 civil lawsuits filed against him by massage therapists. Those lawsuits alleged sexual misconduct that occurred during appointments while Watson played for the Texans. The lawsuit filed in September was separate from those other proceedings.

The seven-year veteran suffered a ruptured Achilles injury in the Browns' Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and is out for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. He is expected to recover and play next season.

"We are delighted to put this issue behind us so that Deshaun can concentrate on recovering from his injury and preparing for next season," Watson's attorney Rusty Hardin said in a statement, via cleveland.com.