New York Yankees trade for Cubs OF Cody Bellinger as former MVP's career takes another turn

The New York Yankees have their Juan Soto replacement — or at least a guy who can take Juan Soto's place on the field.

The team swung a trade with the Chicago Cubs for former MVP Cody Bellinger on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan, betting on a talented player to bounce back from a rough couple of years. The return was not immediately clear.

Soto's record-setting pact with the New York Mets left the Yankees in dire need of a corner outfielder with enough pop to slide into the middle of the order. Bellinger could fit that bill and was available via trade due to his contract with the Cubs, which gives him player options for 2025 and 2026 that pay him a total of $52.5 million.

It was clear a trade was coming after the Cubs acquired Houston Astros star Kyle Tucker in a blockbuster move, but there were rumors of the team shopping Bellinger even before they succeeded in acquiring Tucker.

The move ends a two-year tenure for Bellinger with the Cubs, and it's not a big surprise, given that the team was rumored to be shopping him even before it acquired Houston Astros star Kyle Tucker, who fills a similar role, in a blockbuster trade. Two years after starting with a clean slate in Chicago, Bellinger will once again try to re-establish his stardom with a new team.

Cody Bellinger's career has been chaotic

Bellinger is one of many people for whom 2019 feels like a very long time ago.

By his third season in the majors, Bellinger was a 23-year-old MVP with the Los Angeles Dodgers and on track to sign the kind of mega-deal that young, offensively dominant outfielders are prone to landing. Per Baseball Reference's calculations, he was worth 8.6 wins above replacement in his MVP season in 2019, a larger number than the career highs of Juan Soto, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Kyle Tucker.

Then he performed perhaps the costliest high five in the history of baseball.

After hitting a game-winning home run in Game 7 of the 2020 NLCS, Bellinger dislocated his right shoulder while celebrating with Kiké Hernández and was never the same after that. He had dealt with shoulder injuries earlier in his career, but this one required surgery and presaged the worst year of his professional career.

Bellinger was legitimately unplayable in 2021 and only a little better in 2022, with his swing continuing to look off. Rather than pay him an arbitration salary likely in excess of $17 million, the Dodgers non-tendered him and let him hit free agency a year earlier than expected.

The Cubs then opted to buy low on Bellinger with a pillow contract and were rewarded with a 2023 season that won him NL Comeback Player of the Year. His shoulder finally appeared to be healthy, or he at least found a way to work around the issue, as he hit .307/.356/.525 for his new team.

Bellinger then opted to test free agency with his value partially re-established, but suitors were slow to meet his asking price. He was one of four notable clients of mega-agent Scott Boras to have his free agency stretch into spring training, and the result was a lower-than-expected, three-year, $80 million deal to return to the Cubs.

The deal has opt-outs after both the first and second years, so Bellinger was effectively setting himself up for another free agency as soon as he had another good season. That didn't happen in 2024, with his numbers regressing across the board, Bellinger opting in to the second year of his deal, and his contract becoming a small albatross for the North Siders.

And so they decided to get off Cody Bellinger's wild ride by trading him. At 29 years old, Bellinger should theoretically have a few more years to find his swing again, but it's worth wondering how old his shoulder really feels at this point.