New England Patriots 2024 NFL offseason primer: Post-Belichick era starts with No. 3 overall pick, big cap space

New England Patriots' 2023 season: 4-13, missed playoffs

Overview: The last season of Bill Belichick's historic run in New England was arguably the worst. They started 1-5 and had wrapped up the franchise's first back-to-back losing seasons in 30 years by Week 12. Weeks 4 and 5 were particularly brutal; the Patriots lost to the Cowboys and Saints by a combined score of 72-3. Quarterback Mac Jones was benched the last six games of the season, and Bailey Zappe didn't exactly prove to be the future either.

It all led to the Patriots parting ways with Belichick after 24 seasons, six Super Bowl titles, nine Super Bowl appearances, 17 AFC East titles, and scores of more unprecedented accomplishments. Enter Jerod Mayo, the linebackers coach who was hired as head coach on Jan. 12 and had a message from the jump: "I'm not trying to be Bill."

Maybe not, but there's a ton of work ahead for Mayo and the Patriots, both in the shadow of Belichick's success and the mess of a roster he left behind.

Key free agents

TE Hunter HenryOT Trenton BrownOT Mike OnwenuS Kyle DuggerWR Kendrick Bourne

Who's in/out: On a roster this deficient of NFL-level talent, it's hard to find a meaningful focus. Most of the Patriots' top free agents have concerns with either injuries or production, though Onwenu has been a hit as a 2020 sixth-round pick, developing into a solid starter. He might be the Patriots' top (only?) priority to re-sign.

Key free agent needs

QuarterbackWide receiverOffensive tackleEdge rusherLinebacker

Why the holes? It all starts at quarterback for New England. Mac Jones' solid start to his career fell apart the past couple years, and Mayo offered faint praise regarding Jones' leadership abilities in January. "The quarterback has to have some type of leadership ability," Mayo said, "and hopefully, we can get to that point." Well, the Patriots own the No. 3 overall pick in April's draft, which figures to give them a shot at one of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels. Maybe their leadership is more what Mayo is looking for.

The wide receiver room has been in dire need of upgrades for years as well, and this year's draft/free agent class at the position is strong. There are needs on defense too, and as a head coach with a defensive background, expect Mayo to emphasize halting the backslide that phase endured in 2023.

Do they have the money?

Yes. New England is projected to have nearly $74 million in cap space, per Spotrac, which is second most in the league. Even after any attempts to re-sign its own pending free agents, the team will have plenty of extra money to go big-game hunting for outside players. Might that feature a quarterback like Kirk Cousins or a receiver like Tee Higgins or Mike Evans? The Patriots could definitely use the added firepower on offense if they aren't able to address those needs in the draft.

Potential notable cuts

CB J.C. JacksonDT Davon Godchaux

Why they might be gone: The mercurial Jackson was benched by the Chargers last season and re-acquired by the Patriots after they let him leave in free agency in 2022. But if he's not in Mayo's plans, there's no dead cap hit if they cut him. Godchaux, meanwhile, has an $11.7 million cap hit in 2024, and his dead cap hit is $3.5 million if cut. The team has already started to make cuts as safety Adrian Phillips and defensive tackle Lawrence Guy were reportedly released on Monday, saving roughly $5 million on the cap.

Draft picks

1st round: No. 32nd round: No. 34 overall3rd round: No. 68 overall4th round 5th round 6th round 7th round (via Bears)

Good draft fit

Jayden Daniels, QB, New England

Why him? The Patriots need a long-term answer at quarterback, and Daniels is growing into the consensus No. 3 quarterback in this class, including on Yahoo Sports draft expert Nate Tice's big board. Tice feels there's a lot to like about the reigning Heisman Trophy winner's game, including his accuracy, arm strength, competitiveness and ability to operate both in the pocket and outside structure if a play breaks down. There are concerns about his slight frame, but the upside might be too intriguing for the Patriots to pass up.

What can move the fantasy football needle this offseason?

This is a team that needs offensive reinforcements everywhere. New England ranked 31st in points and 30th in yards last year, and the team hasn't even managed a 900-yard receiver since Tom Brady left town. First, the Patriots need to solve quarterback, be it with an early round selection in the draft, a later speculative play if the team trades down or perhaps one of the appealing free agents. And it's also imperative that New England hunts for an impact receiver in the draft, something the organization has had difficulty finding for decades, even through the Bill Belichick dynasty years. — Scott Pianowski