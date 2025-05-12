NBA playoffs: Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin ejected after altercation with Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter in Game 4

Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin was ejected in the first quarter of their Game 4 matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night after he sparked an altercation with De'Andre Hunter.

Late in the first quarter, with the Pacers up to a dominant 22-10 start to the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Mathurin was seen hitting Hunter in the chest — which caused Hunter to double over briefly in the lane.

Mathurin immediately walked backward up toward the 3-point line, and Hunter followed. While Mathurin appeared to taunt Hunter a bit with his arms outstretched, Hunter shoved Mathurin hard in the chest and knocked him to the court. That sparked a pretty big altercation, and a long review from the officials after things settled.

De'Andre Hunter went towards Bennedict Mathurin and shoved him to the floor 😳pic.twitter.com/1nUBYiNTvd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 12, 2025

Eventually, Mathurin was hit with a Flagrant 2 foul and was ejected. Hunter was assessed a technical foul for his retaliatory shove. Myles Turner was hit with a technical foul, too.

