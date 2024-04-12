NBA Playoff Picture: Everything at stake entering Friday with 17 teams still playing for seeding

The NBA playoff picture is coming into clearer view with the end of the regular season on Sunday. Here are the latest updates on the landscape, including magic numbers, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for today's slate of games.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

1. Denver Nuggets (56-24)

Clinched playoff berth

Net rating: 5.4

Magic number for No. 1 seed: 2

Remaining schedule: @SAS, @MEM

Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 3)

No relevant tiebreakers

2. Minnesota Timberwolves (55-25)

Clinched playoff berth

Net rating: 6.6

Magic number for top-two seed: 2

Remaining schedule: ATL, PHX

Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 3)

Own tiebreakers against: Nuggets, Thunder

3. Oklahoma City Thunder (55-25)

Clinched playoff berth

Net rating: 6.6

Magic number for top-two seed: Do not control destiny

Remaining schedule: MIL, DAL

Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 3)

Own tiebreakers against: Nuggets

4. Los Angeles Clippers (51-29)

Clinched playoff berth

Net rating: 3.6

Magic number for No. 4 seed: 1

Remaining schedule: UTA, HOU

Highest possible finish: No. 4 seed (clinched no lower than No. 5)

Own tiebreakers against: Mavericks

5. Dallas Mavericks (50-30)

Clinched playoff berth

Net rating: 3.0

Magic number for No. 4 seed: Do not control destiny

Remaining schedule: DET, @OKC

Highest possible finish: No. 4 seed (clinched no lower than No. 5)

No relevant tiebreakers

6. New Orleans Pelicans (48-32)

Net rating: 4.8

Magic number for playoff berth: 2

Remaining schedule: @GSW, LAL

Highest possible finish: No. 6 seed (clinched no lower than No. 7)

Own tiebreakers against: Kings

7. Phoenix Suns (47-33)

Net rating: 3.0

Magic number for playoff berth: Do not control destiny

Remaining schedule: @SAC, @MIN

Highest possible finish: No. 6 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

Own tiebreakers against: Pelicans

8. Sacramento Kings (45-35)

Net rating: 1.4

Magic number for top-eight seed: 2

Remaining schedule: PHX, POR

Highest possible finish: No. 7 seed

Own tiebreakers against: Lakers

9. Golden State Warriors (45-35)

Net rating: 2.4

Magic number for No. 9 seed: 2

Remaining schedule: NOP, UTA

Highest possible finish: No. 8 seed

Own tiebreakers against: Lakers

10. Los Angeles Lakers (45-35)

Net rating: 0.4

Magic number for No. 9 seed: Do not control destiny

Remaining schedule: @MEM, @NOP

Highest possible finish: No. 7 seed

Own tiebreakers against: Suns

Friday's games of consequence (all times Eastern)

Lakers at Grizzlies (8 p.m.)

LAL will be eliminated from contention for the No. 7 seed with a loss or a PHX win

LAL will be eliminated from contention for the No. 8 seed with a loss and a PHX or GSW win

LAL will be eliminated from contention for the No. 9 seed with a loss and SAC and GSW wins

Hawks at Timberwolves (8 p.m.)

MIN clinches a top-two-seed with a win and an OKC loss

MIN will be eliminated from contention for the No. 1 seed with a loss and a DEN or OKC win

Bucks at Thunder (8 p.m., NBA TV)

OKC will be eliminated from contention for the No. 1 seed with a loss and a DEN win

OKC will be eliminated from contention for the No. 2 seed with a loss and DEN and MIN wins

Nuggets at Spurs (8 p.m.)

DEN clinches the No. 1 seed with a win and OKC and MIN losses

DEN clinches a top-two seed with a win and an OKC or MIN loss

Pistons at Mavericks (8:30 p.m.)

DAL will be eliminated from contention for the No. 4 seed with a loss or a LAC win

Pelicans at Warriors (10 p.m.)

NOP clinches a guaranteed playoff berth with a win and a PHX loss

GSW clinches a top-nine seed with a win and a LAL loss

GSW will be eliminated from contention for the No. 8 seed with a loss and a SAC win

Jazz at Clippers (10:30 p.m.)

LAC clinches the No. 4 seed with a win or a DAL loss

Suns at Kings (10:30 p.m., NBA TV)

PHX clinches a top-seven seed with a win

PHX will be eliminated from contention for a guaranteed playoff berth with a loss and a NOP win

SAC clinches a top-eight seed with a win and LAL and GSW losses

SAC will be eliminated from contention for the No. 7 seed with a loss

EASTERN CONFERENCE

1. Boston Celtics (62-18)

Clinched No. 1 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 8 seed (determined by play-in tournament)

2. Milwaukee Bucks (49-31)

Clinched playoff berth

Net rating: 3.2

Magic number for No. 2 seed: 1

Remaining schedule: @OKC, @ORL

Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 4)

Own tiebreakers against: Knicks

3. New York Knicks (48-32)

Clinched playoff berth

Net rating: 5.0

Magic number for top-four seed: 1

Remaining schedule: BKN, CHI

Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 5)

Own tiebreakers against: Cavaliers

4. Cleveland Cavaliers (47-33)

Net rating: 2.6

Magic number for playoff berth: 1

Remaining schedule: IND, CHA

Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 7)

No relevant tiebreakers

5. Orlando Magic (46-34)

Net rating: 2.0

Magic number for playoff berth: 2

Remaining schedule: @PHI, MIL

Highest possible finish: No. 3 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

Own tiebreakers against: Knicks, Pacers

6. Indiana Pacers (46-34)

Net rating: 2.6

Magic number for playoff berth: 1

Remaining schedule: @CLE, ATL

Highest possible finish: No. 3 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

Own tiebreakers against: Knicks, 76ers, Heat

7. Philadelphia 76ers (45-35)

Net rating: 2.8

Magic number for playoff berth: Do not control destiny

Remaining schedule: ORL, BKN

Highest possible finish: No. 5 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

Own tiebreakers against: Magic

8. Miami Heat (44-36)

Net rating: 1.4

Magic number for playoff berth: Do not control destiny

Remaining schedule: TOR, TOR

Highest possible finish: No. 5 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

Own tiebreakers against: Magic

9. Chicago Bulls (38-42)

Clinched No. 9 seed and play-in tournament game vs. No. 10 Atlanta Hawks

10. Atlanta Hawks (36-44)

Clinched No. 10 seed and play-in tournament game vs. No. 9 Chicago Bulls

Friday's games of consequence (all times Eastern)

Magic at 76ers (7 p.m.)

ORL clinches a guaranteed playoff berth with a win

ORL clinches a top-five seed with a win and an IND loss

ORL will be eliminated from contention for the No. 3 seed with a loss or a NYK win

ORL will be eliminated from contention for a top-four seed with a loss and a CLE win

PHI clinches a top-seven seed with a win and a MIA loss

PHI will be eliminated from contention for a guaranteed playoff berth with a loss

Pacers at Cavaliers (7:30 p.m.)

IND clinches a guaranteed playoff berth with a win or a PHI loss

IND will be eliminated from contention for a top-four seed with a loss

IND will be eliminated from contention for a top-five seed with a loss and an ORL win

CLE clinches a guaranteed playoff berth with a win or a PHI loss

CLE clinches a top-five seed with a win

CLE clinches a top-four seed with a win and an ORL loss

Nets at Knicks (7:30 p.m.)

NYK clinches a top-four seed with a win or an ORL loss

NYK clinches a top-three seed with a win and a CLE loss or a MIL win

NYK will be eliminated from contention for the No. 2 seed with a loss or a MIL win

Raptors at Heat (8 p.m.)

MIA will be eliminated from contention for a guaranteed playoff berth with a loss or an ORL win

MIA will be eliminated from contention for the No. 7 seed with a loss and a PHI win

Bucks at Thunder (8 p.m., NBA TV)

MIL clinches the No. 2 seed with a win or CLE and NYK losses