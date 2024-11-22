NBA joins NFL in warning players about security following Bobby Portis, Mike Conley Jr. home burglaries

The NBA has issued a memo to its teams to warn players about taking more precautions toward home security following the Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis and Mike Conley Jr. of the Minnesota Timberwolves recently having their residences burglarized.

The memo informed teams and players that the FBI has connected recent high-profile burglaries to "transnational South American theft groups," warning that these groups are "reportedly well-organized, sophisticated rings that incorporate advanced techniques and technologies, including pre-surveillance, drones and signal-jamming devices," according to the Associated Press.

Portis revealed that "several prized possessions" were taken from his home and believed he was targed becuase the burglary occurred while the Bucks' Nov. 2 game with the Cleveland Cavaliers tipped off, ESPN's Jamal Collier reported.

I consider Milwaukee my home. Last night, while I was at work, my home was burglarized, and many of my prized possessions were stolen. If you have any tips or info, please send them to info@bobbyportis.com. Rewards for info leading to recovery or arrests! pic.twitter.com/ORNYHxNC1c — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) November 3, 2024

On Sept. 15, Conley's home was broken into and jewelry was stolen while he was a guest at a Minnesota Vikings game, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

The Portis burglary showed "similarities" to recent break-ins at the homes of Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, according to River Hills, Wisconsin police chief Michael Gaynor.

This week, the NFL issued a security alert to teams and the players union warning that professional athletes across multiple sports and states were being "increasingly targeted for burglaries by organized and skilled groups" after being briefed by the FBI on these incidents, ABC News reported.

"Some of the burglary groups have conducted extensive surveillance on targets, including attempted home deliveries and posing as grounds maintenance or joggers in the neighborhood.

"Burglars have entered through side doors, via balconies or through second-floor windows. They've targeted homes in secluded areas and focused on master bedrooms and closet areas."

NBA teams and players were informed in the league memo that theft rings were "primarily focused on cash and items that can be resold on the black market, such as jewelry, watches and luxury bags." Kelce reportedly had $20,000 stolen from his home.

Among the measures recommended by the NBA to its players were installing updated alarm systems with cameras and putting them in use whenever leaving their homes, keeping valuables locked and secured in safes, removing online real estate listings that show interior photos of a residence, and employing protective guard services during extended absences from home.