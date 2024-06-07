NBA Finals Game 1 Reaction: Boston Celtics take game 1 at home against Dallas Mavericks | No Cap Room

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

On this very special episode of No Cap Room, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer is at TD Garden after the Boston Celtics won game 1 of the NBA Finals and Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is in the office to podcast about what just happened.

The guys talk about how dominant the Boston Celtics were, especially in the ways their defense was able to slow down Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, before putting a spotlight on Kristaps Porzingis.

Porzingis had been everyone’s “x-factor” leading into the NBA Finals, and he showed exactly why by coming off the bench and dominating the second half of the 1st quarter and giving the Celtics a lead over the Dallas Mavericks that they would never give up.

Jake gives a positive shoutout to Sam Hauser, who played a big role in game 1 after many suspected that he would get played off the court by the Mavericks, and then a negative shoutout to Maxi Kleber, who can’t keep defenses honest if he is unwilling to shoot the ball.

After putting a bow on game 1, the guys talk about adjustments the Mavericks could make to try and keep pace with the Celtics in a very important game 2 before the series heads to Dallas.

