NBA Daily Playoff Picture: The one where the Bucks can clinch a playoff berth

The NBA playoff picture will come into clearer view each day between now and the end of the regular season on April 14. In the meantime, we will provide detailed daily updates on the landscape, including magic numbers, strength of schedule, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for every day's slate of games.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
1. Minnesota Timberwolves (53-23)
Clinched playoff berth
Projected record: 57-25
Net rating: 7.0
Magic number for top-three seed: 1
Remaining schedule: @PHX, @LAL, WAS, @DEN, ATL, PHX
Remaining strength of schedule: .517
Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 4)
Own tiebreakers against: Thunder, Nuggets, Clippers, Mavericks
2. Denver Nuggets (53-24)
Clinched playoff berth
Projected record: 56-26
Net rating: 4.9
Magic number for top-three seed: 2
Remaining schedule: ATL, @UTA, MIN, @SAS, @MEM
Remaining strength of schedule: .425 (easiest in the West)
Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 4)
No relevant tiebreakers
3. Oklahoma City Thunder (52-24)
Clinched playoff berth
Projected record: 56-26
Net rating: 6.6
Magic number for top-three seed: 2
Remaining schedule: @IND, @CHA, SAC, SAS, MIL, DAL
Remaining strength of schedule: .473
Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 5)
Own tiebreakers against: Nuggets, Clippers
4. Los Angeles Clippers (48-28)
Projected record: 52-30
Net rating: 3.4
Magic number for top-four seed: 4
Remaining schedule: UTA, CLE, @PHX, PHX, UTA, HOU
Remaining strength of schedule: .508
Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 9)
Own tiebreakers against: Mavericks
5. Dallas Mavericks (46-30)
Projected record: 50-32
Net rating: 2.3
Magic number for playoff berth: 5
Remaining schedule: GSW, HOU, @CHA, @MIA, DET, @OKC
Remaining strength of schedule: .450 (second-easiest in the West)
Highest possible finish: No. 3 seed (clinched no lower than No. 10)
Own tiebreakers against: Suns, Lakers
6. Phoenix Suns (45-31)
Projected record: 48-34
Net rating: 3.1
Magic number for playoff berth: 6
Remaining schedule: MIN, NOP, LAC, @LAC, @SAC, @MIN
Remaining strength of schedule: .638 (hardest in the West)
Highest possible finish: No. 4 seed (clinched no lower than No. 10)
Own tiebreakers against: Pelicans, Warriors
7. New Orleans Pelicans (45-31)
Projected record: 49-33
Net rating: 4.8
Magic number for playoff berth: 6
Remaining schedule: SAS, @PHX, @POR, @SAC, @GSW, LAL
Remaining strength of schedule: .466
Highest possible finish: No. 4 seed (clinched no lower than No. 10)
Own tiebreakers against: Clippers, Kings
8. Sacramento Kings (44-32)
Projected record: 47-35
Net rating: 1.3
Magic number for top-eight seed: 6
Remaining schedule: @BOS, @BKN, @OKC, NOP, PHX, POR
Remaining strength of schedule: .551
Highest possible finish: No. 4 seed
Own tiebreakers against: Lakers
9. Los Angeles Lakers (44-33)
Projected record: 46-36
Net rating: 0.4
Magic number for play-in tournament berth: 1
Remaining schedule: CLE, MIN, GSW, @MEM, @NOP
Remaining strength of schedule: .556 (second-hardest in the West)
Highest possible finish: No. 4 seed
Own tiebreakers against: Clippers, Suns
10. Golden State Warriors (42-34)
Projected record: 46-36
Net rating: 2.2
Magic number for play-in tournament berth: 2
Remaining schedule: @DAL, UTA, @LAL, @POR, NOP, UTA
Remaining strength of schedule: .466
Highest possible finish: No. 5 seed
Own tiebreakers against: Rockets
11. Houston Rockets (38-38)
Projected record: 41-41
Net rating: 0.9
Magic number for play-in tournament berth: Do not control destiny
Remaining schedule: MIA, @DAL, ORL, @UTA, @POR, @LAC
Remaining strength of schedule: .504
Highest possible finish: No. 8 seed
Own tiebreakers against: Kings
Friday's games of consequence (all times Eastern)
Thunder at Pacers (7 p.m.)
OKC clinches a home playoff seed with a win
OKC clinches a top-three seed with a win and a LAC loss
Kings at Celtics (7:30 p.m., NBA TV)
SAC clinches at least a play-in tournament berth with a win or a HOU loss
Heat at Rockets (8 p.m.)
HOU will be eliminated from postseason contention with a loss and a GSW win
Spurs at Pelicans (8 p.m.)
Warriors at Mavericks (8:30 p.m.)
GSW clinches a play-in tournament berth with a win and a HOU loss
Timberwolves at Suns (10 p.m., NBA TV)
MIN clinches a top-three seed with a win
Jazz at Clippers (10:30 p.m.)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
1. Boston Celtics (60-16)
Clinched No. 1 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 8 seed (determined by play-in tournament)
2. Milwaukee Bucks (47-29)
Projected record: 50-32
Net rating: 3.2
Magic number for No. 2 seed: 5
Remaining schedule: TOR, NYK, BOS, ORL, @OKC, @ORL
Remaining strength of schedule: .592 (hardest in the East)
Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)
Own tiebreakers against: Knicks, Heat
3. Cleveland Cavaliers (46-31)
Projected record: 49-33
Net rating: 2.8
Magic number for top-four seed: 5
Remaining schedule: @LAL, @LAC, MEM, IND, CHA
Remaining strength of schedule: .469
Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)
No relevant tiebreakers
4. Orlando Magic (45-31)
Projected record: 48-34
Net rating: 2.5
Magic number for playoff berth: 3
Remaining schedule: @CHA, CHI, @HOU, @MIL, @PHI, MIL
Remaining strength of schedule: .499
Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)
Own tiebreakers against: Knicks, Pacers
5. New York Knicks (45-31)
Projected record: 49-33
Net rating: 4.9
Magic number for playoff berth: 3
Remaining schedule: @CHI, @MIL, @CHI, @BOS, BKN, CHI
Remaining strength of schedule: .536
Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)
Own tiebreakers against: Cavs, Heat, 76ers
6. Indiana Pacers (43-34)
Projected record: 46-36
Net rating: 2.3
Magic number for playoff berth: 5
Remaining schedule: OKC, MIA, @TOR, @CLE, ATL
Remaining strength of schedule: .521
Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)
Own tiebreakers against: Bucks, Knicks, 76ers
7. Miami Heat (42-34)
Projected record: 45-37
Net rating: 1.5
Magic number for playoff berth: 6
Remaining schedule: @HOU, @IND, @ATL, DAL, TOR, TOR
Remaining strength of schedule: .456
Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)
Own tiebreakers against: Cavaliers, Magic, Hawks
8. Philadelphia 76ers (42-35)
Projected record: 45-37
Net rating: 2.3
Magic number for No. 8 seed: 1
Remaining schedule: @MEM, @SAS, DET, ORL, BKN
Remaining strength of schedule: .346 (easiest in the East)
Highest possible finish: No. 3 seed (clinched no lower than No. 9)
Own tiebreakers against: Magic, Hawks
9. Chicago Bulls (36-40)
Clinched play-in berth
Projected record: 39-43
Net rating: -1.9
Magic number for No. 9 seed: 5
Remaining schedule: NYK, @ORL, NYK, @DET, @WAS, @NYK
Remaining strength of schedule: .455 (second-easiest in the East)
Highest possible finish: No. 7 seed
Own tiebreakers against: 76ers, Hawks
10. Atlanta Hawks (36-41)
Clinched play-in berth
Projected record: 38-44
Net rating: -1.2
Magic number for No. 9 seed: Do not control destiny
Remaining schedule: @DEN, MIA, CHA, @MIN, @IND
Remaining strength of schedule: .547 (second-hardest in the East)
Highest possible finish: No. 9 seed
No relevant tiebreakers
Friday's games of consequence (all times Eastern)
Magic at Hornets (7 p.m.)
Thunder at Pacers (7 p.m.)
IND will be eliminated from contention for the No. 2 seed with a loss and a MIL win
Knicks at Bulls (8 p.m.)
CHI will be eliminated from contention for the Nos. 7 and 8 seeds with a loss
Heat at Rockets (8 p.m.)
MIA will be eliminated from contention for the No. 2 seed with a loss or a MIL win
Raptors at Bucks (8 p.m.)
MIL clinches a playoff berth with a win