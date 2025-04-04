NBA best and worst fits for Duke star Cooper Flagg

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

On the most recent episode of "The Kevin O'Connor Show," Duke freshman sensation Cooper Flagg, who has powered the Blue Devils to the Final Four, became the center of discussion. Kevin O'Connor and guest Tom Haberstroh broke down a couple of possible landing spots for the men's AP Player of the Year.

Best fit: San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs were highlighted as an ideal fit for Flagg.

San Antonio offers a rich history of developing star front-court players, which bodes well for someone like Flagg. Pairing him with Victor Wembanyama provides the Spurs with a formidable duo that echoes the legendary Tim Duncan and David Robinson era. Such a partnership could maximize Flagg's versatility, defensive capabilities and offensive skills.

With the Spurs' exemplary player development system, Flagg would have the opportunity to grow and refine his game alongside a unicorn in Wembanyama. This setting could help him realize his potential as a fellow cornerstone franchise player.

Worst fit: New Orleans Pelicans

On the other hand, landing with the New Orleans Pelicans might present challenges for Flagg.

While the idea of playing alongside a talent like Zion Williamson is enticing, there are significant concerns. Zion's history of injuries creates uncertainty about his availability, which is crucial for any prospective teammate. Moreover, Flagg would need to maintain an elite shooting percentage to accommodate Zion's need for space in the paint. The Pelicans' current roster might not provide the optimal conditions for Flagg to showcase his full capabilities or develop as intended, which could stifle his growth compared to a more tailored fit like San Antonio.

Overall, how teams are positioned in terms of roster composition and development philosophy will greatly influence Flagg's adjustment and success in the NBA. Finding a team that can both challenge and nurture his skills is essential for his long-term career trajectory.

To hear the full discussion, tune into "The Kevin O'Connor Show" on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.