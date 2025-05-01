National security adviser Mike Waltz to leave Trump administration post weeks after Signal chat mishap, reports say

President Trump is planning to oust Mike Waltz, his national security adviser, Politico reported Thursday .

Waltz was among those involved in a security breach earlier this year in which high-ranking members of the administration accidentally shared plans about a forthcoming U.S. military attack on Yemen with the top editor of the Atlantic magazine on the Signal messaging app.

Trump initially defended Waltz in the wake of the revelation, downplaying the security risks and insisting no classified material was shared.

But according to Politico, Waltz has since “lost the confidence of other administration officials.”

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh this page for updates.