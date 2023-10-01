NASCAR live updates: Brad Keswins caution-free Stage 2 at Talladega; Ross Chastain out

Brad Keselowski won Stage 2 of the YellaWood 500 at Talladega on Sunday after a caution-free second stanza. The Fords of Keselowski and Joey Logano emerged out front after green-flag pit stops cycled through on lap 107. Logano was pipped at the line for second by playoff leader William Byron, who has already clinched his way into the Round of 8.

Blaney wins Stage 1, Chastain crashes out

Ryan Blaney won a frantic, yet almost wreck-free, first stage of the YellaWood 500.

Blaney was leading the pack toward the tri-oval on lap 60 of the 186-lap race when Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain made contact coming through Turn 4, causing Chastain to smack the wall and bring out the caution several thousand feet early. Trackhouse Racing was forced to retire Chastain's No. 1 Chevrolet, a big hit to his playoff hopes as he entered the weekend in sixth place, 10 points above the cut line.

Blaney, on the other hand, greatly helped his playoff positioning with the stage points as he entered the weekend in 11th, 11 points off the cut line.

YellaWood 500 TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday4:30-6 p.m.: Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app)

Sunday2-5:30 p.m.: YellaWood 500 (USA, NBC Sports app)

YellaWood 500 race details

Track: Talladega Superspeedway (2.66-mile high-banked tri-oval) in AlabamaLength: 188 laps for 500 milesBanking: Turns – 33 degrees | Tri-oval – 16.5 degrees | Backstretch – 3 degreesStage lengths: Stage 1 – 60 laps | Stage 2 – 60 laps | Stage 3 – 68 laps2022 winner: Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

YellaWood 500 starting grid

Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

Riley Herbst (36), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

J.J. Yeley (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Brennan Poole (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Chandler Smith (13), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Carson Hocevar (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings

Byron, who had a season-high five wins going into Texas last weekend, notched his sixth victory of the year to clinch a spot in the Round of 8.

1.William Byron – 3,083* 2.Denny Hamlin – 3,074 3. Chris Buescher – 3,059 4. Christopher Bell – 3,057 5.Martin Truex Jr. – 3,056 6.Ross Chastain – 3,049 7.Brad Keselowski – 3,045 8.Kyle Larson – 3,039 ______________________________ Cut line9. Bubba Wallace – 3,037 10. Tyler Reddick – 3,036 11.Ryan Blaney – 3,028 12.Kyle Busch – 3,022 *Clinched entry in Round of 8

YellaWood 500 top drivers and best bets

Due to Talladega's particularly perilous nature – "The Big One" lurks around every corner – no driver enters the weekend at better than 10-to-1 odds. Among the 10 drivers with the best odds going in, just one, Chase Elliott, is not in the playoffs. Brad Keselowski boasts the most Talladega wins of anyone in the field with six victories, the last coming in the spring 2021 race.

Best odds to win• Denny Hamlin +1000• Brad Keselowski +1000• Ryan Blaney +1200• Joey Logano +1200

Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week about the betting outlook and, given the anything-can-happen nature of this race, recommends spreading the money around rather than banking on one or two heavy favorites. In the mid-tier, he likes Christopher Bell (+2200) and Tyler Reddick (+2500), two playoff drivers who are likely at such long odds due to the fact that Toyota hasn't won at Talladega in the Next Gen car.

YellaWood 500 entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing ChevroletAustin Cindric (2), Team Penske FordAustin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletKevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing FordKyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletBrad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing FordCorey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports ChevroletKyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletChase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletAric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing FordDenny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaRyan Blaney (12), Team Penske FordChandler Smith (13), Kaulig Racing ChevroletChase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing FordBrennan Poole (15), Rick Ware Racing FordA.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing ChevroletChris Buescher (17), RFK Racing FordMartin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaChristopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaHarrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing FordJoey Logano (22), Team Penske FordBubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing ToyotaWilliam Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletJustin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing ChevroletMichael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports FordRiley Herbst (36), Front Row Motorsports FordTodd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports FordRyan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing FordCarson Hocevar (42), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletErik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletTyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing ToyotaRicky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing ChevroletAlex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletJ.J. Yeley (51), Rick Ware Racing FordTy Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaTy Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports ChevroletBJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports FordDaniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Weather for the YellaWood 500

The weekend forecast calls for warm temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s and partly cloudy skies with no chance of precipitation. That's about 10-15 degrees cooler than last week, which will make Talladega seem to the drivers like a tropical oasis compared to Texas.