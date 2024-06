Joey Logano brought the NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville to a merciful end on Sunday.

Logano won the race after stretching his fuel as long as he could through a Cup Series record five overtimes. The 400-mile race went 331 laps at the 1.33-mile track thanks to a track record 16 cautions.

Logano was in first on the final restart and held off a hard charging Tyler Reddick for the win.