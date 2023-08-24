NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona: TV channels, where to stream, schedule, playoff bubble, best bets, weather

NASCAR's most popular driver enters the Coke Zero Sugar 400 weekend in dire straits. Absent a win Saturday night on the high banks of Daytona, Chase Elliott will miss the Cup Series playoffs for the first time in seven years.

One more playoff spot can be clinched in the regular-season finale and if there is another first-time 2023 winner, Bubba Wallace — currently qualified on points — would be bumped.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona:

Coke Zero Sugar 400 TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Friday5-6:30 p.m.: Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app)

Saturday7-7:30 p.m.: Pre-race show (NBC, Peacock)7:30-10:30 p.m.: Coke Zero Sugar 400 (NBC, Peacock)

Coke Zero Sugar 400 details

Track: Daytona International Raceway (2.5-mile, tri-oval superspeedway) in Daytona Beach, FloridaLength: 160 laps for 400 milesStages: 35, 60 and 65 lapsBanking: Turns – 31 degrees | Tri-oval – 18 degrees | Backstretch – 3 degrees

Top drivers and best bets for the Coke Zero Sugar 400

For the second straight week, Chase Elliott is a favorite in a must-win situation. Oddsmakers like a desperate Elliott with Hendrick Motorsports horsepower on a superspeedway, so Elliott enters the weekend as the co-favorite with Denny Hamlin at +1200 according to BetMGM.

Best odds to win

Chase Elliott +1200Denny Hamlin +1200Ryan Blaney +1300Brad Keselowski +1300Joey Logano +1300

In addition to the favorites, Yahoo Sports' Nick Brombergwrote on the betting outlook earlier in the week and identified Ross Chastain (+2500) and Christopher Bell (+3000) as good mid-tier bets. If you want a longshot, A.J. Allmendinger – who could still make the playoffs on points, but a win would secure it – is sitting out there at 40–to-1.

Playoff bubble entering Coke Zero Sugar 400

Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski are now locked into the playoffs on points after their finishes at Watkins Glen. Bubba Wallace sits on the cut line 32 points ahead of Ty Gibbs. The good news for Wallace is that he owns the second-best average Daytona finish in the field at 13th; the bad news is, he could easily be ganged up on in the draft by multi-car teams with drivers off the cut line looking to vault ahead him and 23XI.

16. Bubba Wallace +32 17. Ty Gibbs -32 18. Daniel Suárez -43 19. A.J. Allmendinger -72 20. Alex Bowman -96

Coke Zero Sugar 400 entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing ChevroletAustin Cindric (2), Team Penske FordAustin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletKevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing FordKyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletBrad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing FordCorey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports ChevroletKyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletChase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletAric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing FordDenny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaRyan Blaney (12), Team Penske FordChandler Smith (13), Kaulig Racing ChevroletChase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing FordRiley Herbst (15), Rick Ware Racing FordA.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing ChevroletChris Buescher (17), RFK Racing FordMartin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaChristopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaHarrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing FordJoey Logano (22), Team Penske FordBubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing ToyotaWilliam Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletJustin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing ChevroletMichael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports FordRiley Herbst (36), Front Row Motorsports FordTodd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports FordRyan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing FordJosh Berry (42), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletErik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletTyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing ToyotaRicky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing ChevroletAlex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletJ.J. Yeley (51), Rick Ware Racing FordTy Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaAustin Hilll (62), Beard Motorsports ChevroletTy Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports ChevroletBJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports ChevroletDaniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Coke Zero Sugar 400 weather

The forecast is hot and dry with temperatures in the lower 90s for both days of Cup Series running. Hotter weather does mean more tire degradation but more than that, fuel burning faster will be a greater influence on the pit strategy as fuel windows shorten.