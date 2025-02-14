NASCAR: Bubba Wallace wins first Daytona Duel qualifying race

Bubba Wallace will start third in the Daytona 500 on Sunday

Wallace won the first Duel qualifying race ahead of William Byron and Ty Dillon. He had a fast car for much of the race and was able to control the lead at the front for the final laps.

“I’ve wanted one of these Duel wins for so long, all my buddies have got them,” Wallace said after the race.

Justin Allgaier finished ninth to qualify for the race for car owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. It’s the first time a car owned by Junior’s JR Motorsports team will compete in a NASCAR Cup Series race. The team is a stalwart in NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series.