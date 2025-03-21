MLB suspends former Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías through 2025 All-Star break under domestic-violence policy

Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was suspended through the 2025 All-Star break for violating the league's domestic-violence policy, MLB announced Friday. Urías, who is currently a free agent, will be reinstated from the restricted list July 17, 2025.

It's the second time Urías, now 28, was suspended by the league under its domestic-violence policy. Urías received a 20-game suspension in 2019 after he was arrested and charged with domestic battery. After being reinstated, Urías pitched for the Dodgers down the stretch in 2019. He returned to the team in 2020, and was on the mound when the Dodgers won the World Series that year.

Urías remained with the Dodgers through most of the 2023 season. Following another domestic-violence arrest that September, Urías was placed on administrative leave by MLB. His contract expired at the end of the 2023 season and Urías went unsigned in 2024.

Once considered one of the top prospects in baseball, Urías showed promise on the mound early in his career. He was in the midst of a breakout season in 2019, posting a 2.49 ERA through 79 2/3 innings, when he received his first domestic-violence suspension from MLB.

After winning the World Series in 2020, Urías put up his two best seasons in the majors. He won 20 games in 2021, and finished seventh in Cy Young voting after posting a 2.96 ERA. He was even better in 2022, posting a 2.16 ERA and finishing third in the Cy Young voting.

Injuries limited Urías' innings and performance in 2023. Before he was placed on administrative leave, Urías put up a 4.60 ERA over 117 1/3 innings.

After going unsigned in 2024, Urías' major-league career could be over following Friday's suspension.