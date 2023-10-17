MLB playoffs 2023: Zack Wheeler leads Phillies to 5-3 win over Diamondbacks in NLCS Game 1

The Phillies hit more home runs, Bryce Harper did Bryce Harper things, and another exceptional pitching performance on Monday made it 1-0 Phillies in this NLCS.

Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies, NLCS Game 1: Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 3 (Philly leads 1-0)

Game summary:

It was more of the same for the Phillies in the first game of this NLCS matchup, as they slugged three solo home runs in the first two innings and never looked back — though the Diamondbacks did make it interesting.

Kyle Schwarber put the Phillies up 1-0 on the first pitch he saw in the first inning, and Bryce Harper, on his 31st birthday, matched him two batters later, making it 2-0 Philly and pumping Citizens Bank Park back up to its usual (aka maximum) volume.

On his 31st birthday, Bryce Harper CRUSHES an #NLCS home run. pic.twitter.com/HdEHH1qvJL — MLB (@MLB) October 17, 2023

Nick Castellanos joined the fun in the second inning with his fifth home run in his past three postseason games.

WHAT HAS THIS MAN BEEN EATING??? pic.twitter.com/KJelMACBUr — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 17, 2023

Harper stayed very busy on his birthday. In the third, a Trea Turner double and Harper single made it 4-0 Phillies, and in the fifth, Harper walked, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on a J.T. Realmuto single. 5-0 in favor of the home team.

Meanwhile, Zack Wheeler cruised, mowing down 15 straight batters after allowing a leadoff single to Corbin Carroll. It wasn’t until the sixth that the Diamondbacks had any success against him, with Evan Longoria hitting a single and Geraldo Perdomo making it count with a home run that made it a 5-2 game. Then Wheeler went right back to work, with three straight outs to end the inning.

The Diamondbacks managed one more run in the seventh, but otherwise, the Philly bullpen held, as Seranthony Dominguez, Jose Alvarado and Craig Kimbrel recorded the final nine outs to earn a 5-3 win and a 1-0 series lead.

Impact player:

Bryce Harper did Bryce Harper things in his first experience playing major-league baseball on his birthday, but it was another masterful outing from Zack Wheeler that made the difference.

Wheeler allowed just those three hits and zero walks in his six innings of work Monday. He struck out eight Diamondbacks and put himself in the record books in the process.

Zack Wheeler has an 0.70 WHIP in 9 career postseason starts



that’s the lowest in ANY 9-start span in postseason history



and it’s his 1st 9!



next on list: 2012-16 Madison Bumgarner, 0.73



h/t @EliasSports — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 17, 2023

His dazzling array of pitches befuddled Diamondbacks hitters all night, with the one exception being Perdomo’s home run.

Zack Wheeler, 96mph Four Seam Fastball and 96mph Sinker, Overlay. pic.twitter.com/8QwwKkMkMW — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 17, 2023

What’s next?

Game 2 begins at 8:07 p.m. ET Tuesday in Philadelphia. Aaron Nola gets the ball for the Phillies, while Merrill Kelly goes for the Diamondbacks, trying to even the series before it heads to Arizona.