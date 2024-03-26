MLB Opening Day 2024: Picks for division winners, World Series champion, Cy Young, MVP, Shohei Ohtani and more

In less than 48 hours, there will be baseball. Sure, the Dodgers and Padres already played a two-game set in South Korea, but come Thursday, all 30 MLB teams will be in action, and the dramaand tedium of the offseason will be behind us.

To get ready for Opening Day, our MLB experts — Jake Mintz, Jordan Shusterman, Russell Dorsey, Jack Baer, Liz Roscher and Jason Owens — made their predictions for this season, from the World Series winners to Shohei Ohtani’s home run total and everything in between.

Let’s dive in.

