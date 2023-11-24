Mississippi State QB Will Rogers to enter transfer portal

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers will be playing somewhere else in 2024.

The four-year starter announced his intention to transfer on Friday. His announcement came a day after Mississippi State lost to Ole Miss on Thursday night to end the season at 5-7. Rogers was 25-of-39 passing for 207 yards and rushed three times for 10 yards and a score.

"I am thankful to have had the privilege of playing for Coach [Mike] Leach, a legend and a friend, and for all of the other coaches who believed in me and gave their all to this program" Rogers said.

"My teammates are my brothers for life and over these past four years we created great memories and great moments. We left it all out there."

Rogers played in just eight games due to injury in 2023 after playing in all of MSU’s games in each of the last two seasons. Rogers’ stats were not nearly as good this season as they were in 2021 and 2022 as the school transitioned to a different offensive approach under now-fired coach Zach Arnett.

Arnett took over as the team's head coach ahead of the 2023 season after Mike Leach suffered cardiac issues and died after the 2022 season. But MSU fired Arnett with two games remaining in the season after the Bulldogs went 4-6 in his tenure.

Rogers flourished in Leach’s offense during his first three seasons with the Bulldogs. He completed at least 68% of his passes in 2020, 2021 and 2022 and threw for 71 TDs in 2021 and 2022. This season, Rodgers was just 142-of-237 passing for 1,626 yards and 12 TDs and four interceptions. He had started 38 consecutive games for the Bulldogs until he was injured in 2023 and missed games in October.

The Mississippi native will be a coveted target in the transfer portal and is the first of many high-profile QBs who will likely be switching schools in the offseason. His experience in an Air Raid offense will make him attractive to many teams across college football looking for a seasoned quarterback for the 2024 season.