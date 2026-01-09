Minneapolis schools will offer remote learning amid federal immigration enforcement

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis school system will offer families the option of remote learning for a month amid federal immigration enforcement in the city, the district said.

Under the temporary plan, teachers will simultaneously deliver lessons from their classrooms to students in the classroom and at home. The district provided the update late Thursday in an email to teachers that was obtained by The Associated Press.

The move comes as the Trump administration sends 2,000 immigration agents to the area and the community responds to the fatal shooting of a local woman earlier this week by a federal agent.

Immigration enforcement in cities across the U.S. has led to dips in school attendance, according to parents and educators. Advocates in other cities facing federal interventions have sought remote learning options, particularly for immigrant families that might feel vulnerable, but Minneapolis appears to be one of the few districts to reintroduce the option of pandemic-style virtual learning.

“This meets a really important need for our students who are not able to come to school right now,” a Minneapolis school administrator wrote in the email to staff.

The virtual learning option will be available through Feb. 12.

Minneapolis public schools were closed Thursday and Friday because of the tumult, but the district directed teachers to report to their school building to receive more details from administrators about the online instruction option. The district has not publicly provided details of the remote option.

In a statement Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Education said districts and charter schools can provide remote options for enrolled students.

“Plans for online instruction need to consider how the needs of all students can be met, including students with disabilities and students learning English,” Commissioner Willie Jett said.

The president of the Minnesota Federal of Teachers said on social media late Thursday that the union asked the district to consider offering remote learning.

“This is an OPTION and exactly what so many families need right now. MFE members brought this to MPS and MPS listened,” Marcia Howard wrote.

The union has been hearing worries from members and families who are concerned about sending children to school at time of heightened tensions over the immigration enforcement, said Natasha Dockter, first vice president of the union's teacher chapter.

Dockter said remote learning can be a challenge but educators will rise to the occasion to make it work.

“We’re in an emergency and our educators are going to do whatever they can to meet this moment in this emergency,” Dockter said.

Vázquez Toness reported from Boston.

