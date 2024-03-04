Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly agree to 2-year, $52 million extension

Mike Evans will be staying in Tampa.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $52 million extension with $35 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

