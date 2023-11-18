Michigan St. WR Montorie Foster Jr. makes great one-handed catch and then scores thanks to horrific Indiana defense

Michigan State’s Montorie Foster Jr. made a great one-handed catch against Indiana before somehow scoring a touchdown thanks to some horrific defense from the Hoosiers.

Foster snagged a pass from Katin Houser eight yards from the line of scrimmage with his right hand. It was a fantastic catch that should have set up a 3rd and short for the Spartans. But take a look at how Indiana defended the play.

OOOHHH MY, FILTHY!!! 😱



Two defenders whiff on Houser despite being within a yard of him when he caught the ball. As he turns up the field, linebacker Aaron Casey has an angle for the tackle. But he misses.

That miss did allow defensive back Phillip Dunnam to catch Foster, but he didn’t go for the tackle. He instead went for a half-hearted strip of the football that didn’t work. And as Dunnam was trying to rip the ball away, four players — including Casey — slow down thinking that Dunnam has Foster stopped. But Foster easily breaks away from the strip attempt and gets into the end zone.

The TD gave Michigan State a 14-7 first half lead over the Hoosiers in the matchup of 3-7 teams at the bottom of the Big Ten East.