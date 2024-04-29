Michigan adds Florida Atlantic center Vlad Goldin in transfer portal, reuniting him with coach Dusty May

New Michigan men's basketball coach Dusty May is bringing one of his top players from Florida Atlantic to Ann Arbor.

Vladislav Goldin committed to the Wolverines on Monday morning, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Last season, he averaged 15.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game for the Owls. Goldin has one season of eligibility remaining.

The 7-foot-1 center played three seasons at FAU for May, including the 2022-23 team that advanced to the NCAA Tournament Final Four. He played his freshman season at Texas Tech.

Dusty May has added another big piece.



Former FAU star Vlad Goldin is following May to @umichbball.



Watch the 7-footer's highlights from a 23-point effort (10-15 FG) vs. Illinois. ⤵️#B1GMBball pic.twitter.com/tP7N3hk7Pc — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) April 29, 2024

Goldin brings low-post scoring and pick-and-roll capability that Michigan lost when Hunter Dickinson transferred to Kansas after the 2022-23 season. He is the latest addition to a large transfer class for the Wolverines, as May tries to quickly turn around a program that went 8–24 last season and moved on from coach Juwan Howard.

Yale center Danny Wolf, Auburn guard Tre Donaldson, Alabama forward Sam Walters, Ohio State guard Roddy Gayle Jr. and North Texas guard Rubin Jones are also part of May's overhaul. Michigan also secured a commitment from California high school guard Justin Pippen, youngest son of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen.

With his commitment to Michigan, Goldin also withdrew his name from consideration for the 2024 NBA Draft.