Michael Jordan will be a 'special contributor' to NBC's coverage of the NBA

The NBA GOAT is taking on yet another challenge in his basketball career. Chicago Bulls great and NBA legend Michael Jordan will serve as a "special contributor" to NBC's coverage of the NBA in the fall.

The network — which regularly broadcast NBA games from 1990 to 2002 — will resume coverage of the sport in the fall after reaching an 11-year agreement with the league.

When NBC starts covering games again, Jordan will be a part of that coverage.

A legendary addition to our team!



We’re thrilled to welcome Michael Jordan as a special contributor to the NBA on NBC and Peacock. pic.twitter.com/Pjsq8tokfi — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) May 12, 2025

The network has not announced Jordan's specific role just yet, calling him a "special contributor." It's unclear how often Jordan will appear on the network or what his job duties will entail.

This story will be updated.