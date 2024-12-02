Mets, Cubs sign starting pitchers, Dodgers extend Edman, Juan Soto-Red Sox rumors | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Starting pitchers are always a priority for teams looking to contend for a title, and this offseason has proven that statement continues to ring true. The New York Mets and Chicago Cubs both struck deals with starting pitchers, as they hope it leads to a stronger rotation than what they had in 2024.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss Frankie Montas signing with the Mets and why this is only the first part of the Amazins' rotation overhaul, as well as Matthew Boyd joining the Cubs and whether this could be the only starting pitcher they bring in this offseason. The guys also react to the Los Angeles Dodgers extending Tommy Edman and Juan Soto’s troll job announcing his new sponsor.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys are joined by Pod on Lansdowne co-host Liam Fennessy as they discuss all the recent Juan Soto-Boston Red Sox rumors, as well as the reaction from the Fenway faithful regarding the possibility of the megastar joining the Sox. Later, Jake & Jordan talk about Bryce Harper participating in a home run derby with MrBeast, why comedian Druski was wearing a Mike Soroka jersey and Branson Arroyo's "legendary" appearance on The Masked Singer.

(1:45) - The Opener: Montas, Boyd sign deals

(15:51) - Dodgers extend Edman

(21:57) - Juan Soto’s new sponsorship

(25:02) - Liam Fennessy joins the show

(38:00) - Baseball in the Wild

(53:05) - Brandon Crawford retires

(56:07) - A quick Thanksgiving recap

Follow the show on X at @CespedesBBQ

Follow Jake @Jake_Mintz

Follow Jordan @J_Shusterman_

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts