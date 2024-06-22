Mets broadcasters tell fan to 'grow a spine' after Cubs fans push him to throw back HR ball at Wrigley Field

It is well-known that Chicago Cubs fans are expected to throw back home run balls from opposing teams at Wrigley Field.

On Saturday, Cubs fans appeared to convince a New York Mets fan that was the rule for visiting fans too, to the withering disapproval of the Mets' SNY broadcasters.

Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez started the fun in the fifth inning, when he hit a solo homer with New York down 6-0. The ball found its way to a fan in a Mets cap in left-center field, who picked it up then appeared to start chanting "Let's Go Mets."

Several Cubs fans could be seen responding to his chant, and the sequence ended with him tossing his own team's home run ball back. SNY play-by-play announced Steve Gelbs and color commentator Ron Darling weren't fans of the decision:

"That is too much peer pressure, grow a spine, man."

"Obviously not a leader."

Mets broadcasters roasted this Mets fan for being bullied into throwing the ball back pic.twitter.com/P3RcEXQsWZ — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 22, 2024

A malleable fan was far from the Mets' only problem Saturday, as the game ended up being an 8-1 Cubs win.

The Cubs took a 5-0 lead in the first inning, sending all nine batters to the plate against Mets starter Tylor Megill. Christopher Morel and Cody Bellinger both homered later in the game, with former Mets catcher Tomás Nido contributing an RBI double.

The loss is the Mets' second in three games, putting the team at risk of losing the momentum from its Grimace streak. The team remains in fourth place in the National League East at 36-39, while the Cubs hold the same position in the NL Central at 37-40.