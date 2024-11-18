Metal fragment falls from AT&T Stadium roof after opening before Texans-Cowboys game

A large piece of sheet metal fell from the roof at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas as the retractable ceiling was opening before Monday night's game between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys.

Several reporters on hand, including NBC 5 DFW's Noah Bullard, took photos and videos of the fragment, which was quite large. Fortunately, the metal did not hit anyone as it fell from the roof, though several working in production at the stadium were reportedly nearby.

Here is the piece of large metal that fell from the @ATTStadium retractable roof as it opened @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/ZYE4G4Dxa6 — Noah Bullard (@noah_bullard) November 18, 2024

Following the large piece of metal falling, stadium officials decided to close the roof. However, photographers and reporters that a loose piece of metal is still hanging from the rafters.

No word on whether or not the other piece of metal is in danger of falling or can be removed in the next couple of hours. But with an NFL game set to be played—and nationally televised on ESPN and ABC for "Monday Night Football—there is presumably some urgency to address the matter.

The Cowboys issued a statement shortly after news of the incident circulated.

"We can confirm a piece of metal came loose and fell to the field (with some additional small debris) while the roof was in the process of opening," the Cowboys said in a statement. "There were no injuries. It is being reviewed further, and a decision regarding the ability to re-open the roof safely will be made."

Naturally, plenty of fans on social media had jokes about the mishap. For one, that sheet of metal looks like it could perhaps be large enough to block out the sunlight streaming through windows on the west side of the stadium. The blinding light has affected players on the field, notably Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb recently.

Jerry Jones building a stadium that blinds his own players & causes losses is so on brand pic.twitter.com/Nb9VK3FbEQ — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 10, 2024

Or perhaps this is damage left over from the boxing event held at AT&T Stadium on Friday, headlined by the bout between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.