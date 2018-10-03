WESTPORT, Conn. - Former President Barack Obama issued a second wave of endorsements on Monday, and one of them was a 22-year-old from Connecticut.
“He’s a big reason why I decided to run for office,” said Democratic candidate Will Haskell.
Haskell is running for state Senate in Connecticut’s 26th Congressional District.
“In his farewell address, he put out a call to action. He said, ‘If you’re disappointed by your elected officials, grab a clipboard, get some signatures and run for office yourself.’ I was disappointed by my state senator ... so that’s exactly what I did,” Haskell said.
Thank you @BarackObama for your endorsement! The voters in my district are ready and eager to fight Donald Trump’s values by restoring the civility, honesty and compassion that you bring to public service. pic.twitter.com/q9cpiNnbYA— Will Haskell (@WillHaskellCT) October 1, 2018
Haskell, who graduated from Georgetown University in 2018, grew up in Westport.
He said he interned on Capitol Hill whenever possible and because of this, he’s gained considerable experience for a 22-year-old.
Haskell is running against Republican incumbent Toni Boucher, who has represented the district since 1996.
