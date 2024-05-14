Meet the Golden State Valkyries, the WNBA's 1st new franchise since 2008

It's the WNBA's world right now, and we're all just living in it. They've got a new expansion team for the first time since 2008, formed in partnership with the NBA's Golden State Warriors. So on Tuesday, the day their 28th season is tipping off, new team president Jess Smith visited "Good Morning America" to announce the name of the new WNBA franchise she's heading up: the Golden State Valkyries.

A combination of strength and grace, the Golden State Valkyries are writing the next chapter in the epic tale of the WNBA. pic.twitter.com/25NVgnBmU6 — Golden State Valkyries (@wnbagoldenstate) May 14, 2024

The team's new social media account on X/Twitter released a hype video, and once you watch it, you'll be ready to run through a wall.

We are the Golden State Valkyries



Narrated by Kehlani pic.twitter.com/VGY0AAJKa5 — Golden State Valkyries (@wnbagoldenstate) May 14, 2024

Valkyries are ancient warrior women from Norse mythology. While it does seem a little easy to essentially name the team "the Golden State Lady Warriors," the name holds a lot of meaning and encapsulates the vision and values of the team.

"Valkyries are a host of warrior women who are fearless and unwavering - flying through air and sea alike," the team press release said. "This brand is Golden State's modern interpretation of a Valkyrie: strong, bold, and fierce."

Their games will be played at the Chase Center, but the team will practice in Oakland, where the Warriors practiced until 2019.

The Valkyries, whose colors are lavender (AKA "Valkyrie violet") and black, are scheduled to play their first season in 2025. So new fans will only have to wait a year to see actual Valkyries players on the floor, donning that gorgeous Bay Bridge-inspired logo on their uniforms.