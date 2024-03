The NCAA men's tournament field is set, and it's time to start filling out your bracket. UConn earned the No. 1 overall seed after winning the tournament a year ago. It was joined by fellow top seeds Houston, Purdue and North Carolina.

Play Yahoo Sports' Bracket Madness today by filling out a free bracket contest for the men's tournament — and the women's — for a chance to win $25,000.

Want a printable version of the NCAA tournament men's bracket? We have you covered.

Print NCAA tournament men's bracket

Everything you need to know for the NCAA tournament:

Quick betting thoughts on MBB tourney | Spreads