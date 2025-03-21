March Madness 2025 Saturday tip times: How to watch, follow the second round of the men's NCAA tournament

The first round of the men’s NCAA tournament is in the books. While a full slate of games will wrap up the round on Friday, we’re already looking ahead to the start of the second round on Saturday.
There are a few key matchups in that slate, including a battle between Rick Pitino and John Calipari. The two longtime coaches will square off for the 24th time in history when St. John's and Arkansas meet in Providence.
Auburn, the top seed in the tournament, will take on Creighton on Saturday and Michigan and Texas A&M will square off, too. Drake, which pulled off an upset over Missouri for what was their first win in the tournament since 1971, will take on Texas Tech with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line.
Here’s everything you need to know to follow the second round of the NCAA tournament this weekend.
NCAA tournament second round tip times
All times ET | *Approx. tip time
No. 12 McNeese vs. No. 4 Purdue
When: 12:10 p.m.
Where: Providence
TV: CBS
No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 2 St. John’s
When: 2:40 p.m.*
Where: Providence
TV: CBS
No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 4 Texas A&M
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: Providence
TV: CBS
No. 11 Drake vs. No. 3 Texas Tech
When: 6:10 p.m.
Where: Wichita
TV: TNT
No. 9 Creighton vs. No. 1 Auburn
When: 7:10 p.m.
Where: Lexington
TV: TBS/TruTV
No. 6 BYU vs. No. 3 Wisconsin
When: 7:45 p.m.*
Where: Denver
TV: CBS
No. 8 Gonzaga vs. No. 1 Houston
When: 8:40 p.m.*
Where: Wichita
TV: TNT
No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 2 Tennessee
When: 9:40 p.m.*
Where: Lexington
TV: CBS