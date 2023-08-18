Manchester United reportedly plan to bring back striker Mason Greenwood 6 months after alleged rape charges dropped

Warning: This post contains descriptions of abuse and sexual assault.

No official declaration has been made yet, but reports indicate Manchester United will bring back striker Mason Greenwood, according The Athletic.

Greenwood, 21, hasn't played for United since 2022 after he was arrested for alleged attempted rape, controlling and coercive behavior and assault occasioning actual bodily harm following the discovery of disturbing videos and images on social media. The club suspended Greenwood indefinitely on Jan. 30, 2022. The case against him was discontinued 13 months later on Feb. 2, 2023. Greater Manchester Police said at the time that Greenwood "no longer faces criminal proceedings."

The English Premier League club reportedly planned to announce the decision on Aug. 4 but scraped it for unknown reasons. United later denied they made a decision on Greenwood in a statement Wednesday, soon after The Athletic's report:

"Throughout this process, the welfare and perspective of the alleged victim has been central to the club's inquiries, and we respect her right to lifelong anonymity," the club said in the statement. "We also have responsibilities to Mason as an employee, as a young person who has been with the club since the age of seven, and as a new father with a partner.

"The fact-finding phase of our investigation is now complete, and we are in the final stages of making a decision on Mason's future. Contrary to media speculation, that decision has not yet been made and is currently the subject of intensive internal deliberation. Responsibility ultimately rests with the Chief Executive Officer. Once made, the decision will be communicated and explained to the club's internal and external stakeholders."

Manchester United later announced it would "conduct its own process before determining next steps."

That investigation appears to be at its conclusion, and the reported plan to bring Greenwood back into the fold is expansive. According to The Athletic, United's efforts to control the narrative around Greenwood included how he would look in practice photos, how manager Erik ten Hag would respond to questions about the striker and how to deal with external sentiment about Greenwood's return.

From The Athletic:

"... the club's preparations for Greenwood's return also included an assessment of the expected sentiment of external figures, listing individual football pundits, journalists and politicians and stating whether they would be for or against Greenwood's reintegration. The planning divided these people into categories to the effect of 'supportive,' 'open-minded' or hostile.' The club's document listed a series of domestic abuse charities assumed to be 'hostile.'"

The rumors around Greenwood's possible return have already drawn public backlash. Fans protested outside of United's first home game of the season this past weekend and other supporters and British celebrities already denounced the club. United staff members also reportedly felt "ashamed by the club's decision" and said they would resign if Greenwood came back, per The Athletic.

Greenwood was very productive for United when played. The striker scored 22 goals and assisted four in 80 appearances from 2019 to early 2022.

Now, United will have to finally decide if Greenwood's on-field performance is worth the off-field controversy his presence would bring to the club.