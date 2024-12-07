National

Magic star forward Franz Wagner out indefinitely after suffering torn oblique muscle

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports
Orlando Magic's Franz Wagner plays during an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum/AP)
The Orlando Magic will be without Franz Wagner indefinitely after the forward suffered a torn right oblique, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Wagner, 23, is averaging a career-high 24.4 points, 5.7 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game for the Magic this season through 25 games.

The Magic are already without Paolo Banchero, who is also out with a torn oblique. Banchero was also off to a hot start averaging 29 points per game through Orlando's first five games of the season.

