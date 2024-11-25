Mack Brown intends to return to North Carolina next season after turbulent 2024 campaign

North Carolina football coach Mack Brown said on Monday that he intends to return next season following a turbulent 2024 campaign.

Brown, 73, was asked about his future at his news conference as the Tar Heels prepare for their regular-season finale against rival NC State. When asked directly if he intends to return in 2025, Brown said "yes."

Brown was asked about his intentions after telling reporters that's he's yet to discuss his future with athletic director Bubba Cunningham.

"You never talk to your athletic director until the year’s over," Brown said.

Brown later expanded on his thoughts regarding retirement amid his second stint as North Carolina's head coach.

"I'm not gonna think about retiring. I'm not gonna talk about retiring," Brown said. … "There will be a morning when I'll get up and I'll say 'you know what, somebody else should be leading this team. They're better than I am at this at this point.' Then I'll go do something else."

North Carolina's up-and-down 2024 season

Brown is in his sixth season at North Carolina since returning to Chapel Hill in 2019. The Tar Heels won their first three games, but saw their season spiral following a 70-50 loss at home to James Madison in Week 4 that triggered speculation about Brown's job security

Brown reportedly told his team in the locker following the loss that he was willing to step down if he couldn't fix the team's problems. A day later, Brown said that he wouldn't resign.

North Carolina followed up the loss to James Madison with three consecutive losses to start ACC play, including a defeat to rival Duke. The Tar Heels then won three straight against Virginia, Florida State and Wake Forest before a 41-21 loss to Boston College on Saturday.

UNC had one of the program's best runs in Brown's first stint in Chapel Hill from 1988-97. The Tar Heels produced three 10-win seasons including a 10-1 campaign that ended with a No. 6 ranking in the AP poll in 1997, Brown's last season before he left to become head coach at Texas.

Brown returned to North Carolina in 2019 after 16 seasons in Austin that included a national championship in 2005. Brown's produced some successes in his return including a trip to the 2022 ACC championship game and the recruitment and development of quarterback Drake Maye.

But North Carolina's failed to eclipse nine wins since his return and is still seeking its first ACC championship since 1980.

North Carolina will host NC State in Saturday's regular season finale. Cunningham has not spoken publicly about Brown's future with the program.