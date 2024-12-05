Luis Severino reportedly signs 3-year, $67 million deal to join A's

Luis Severino is now a member of the A's pitching staff after reportedly signing a three-year, $67 million deal on Thursday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The deal is the largest guarantee in franchise history and includes an opt-out clause following the second season.

The 30-year-old right hander spent last season with the New York Mets after beginning his major league career with nine years pitching for the New York Yankees.

The writing was on the wall for Severino's time with the Mets after they signed starter Frankie Montas to a two-year, $34 million contract on Sunday.

The Mets protected themselves in this situation by extending Severino a qualifying offer, which was a guaranteed one-year deal worth $21.05 million that was rejected. Now that Severino has moved on, the Mets will get draft pick compensation.

The 2024 season was the first full healthy one for Severino since 2018 after dealing with lat and oblique strains as well as missing out the entire 2019 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Severino was on a one-year deal with the Mets and compiled an 11-7 during the regular season and started three playoff games. He threw 182 innings over 31 starts — his most since 2018 — and posted a 3.91 ERA and 1.24 WHIP while striking out 21.2% of batters and walking 7.9% of hitters.