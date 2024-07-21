LSU CB Javien Toviano arrested on charges of recording sexual encounters without partner's consent

LSU cornerback Javien Toviano turned himself into authorities on Sunday on charges of video voyeurism.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office announced Toviano's surrender, The New Orleans Time-Picayune reports. Per the arrest warrant, Toviano is accused of recording videos of sexual encounters with a woman without her consent.

The woman told police that she found videos of the encounters on Toviano's iPad that had been recorded via a camera placed in a clock near Toviano's bed. She said that Toviano had recorded previous sexual encounters between them without her consent and that she told him she didn't want to be recorded, per police.

According to the warrant, Toviano admitted to police that he used a hidden camera to record their sexual encounters. LSU announced on Sunday that Toviano has been suspended.

"The student-athlete has been suspended from all team activities, in accordance with departmental policies," the statement reads. "We will not have further comment out of respect for the legal process."

Toviano didn't address his arrest in public on Sunday. It's not clear if he had been released on bond.

Toviano, 19, is a rising sophomore. He was expected to compete for significant playing time in the fall for an LSU team that projected to rank in the preseason top 25 and compete for an SEC title. A former four-star recruit, Toviano played in all 13 LSU games last season as a freshman and started in three. He tallied 33 tackles, one fumble recovery and one pass defended.