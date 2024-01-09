Los Angeles Times executive editor steps down after fraught tenure

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The executive editor of the Los Angeles Times is stepping down after a 2 1/2-year tenure at the newspaper that spanned the coronavirus pandemic and three Pulitzer Prizes, as well as a period of layoffs and contentious contract negotiations with the newsroom's union.

Kevin Merida's last day will be Friday. He and Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, the paper's owner, “mutually agreed" on the departure, according to statements released Tuesday.

“Today, with a heavy heart, I announce that I am leaving The Times,” Merida wrote to the staff. “I made the decision in consultation with Patrick, after considerable soul-searching about my career at this stage and how I can best be of value to the profession I love.”

The LA Times won three Pulitzer Prizes under Merida's leadership. He joined the storied newspaper in June 2021 after leading an ESPN unit focused on race, culture and sports.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.