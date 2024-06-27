Los Angeles Clippers draft pick Cam Christie joins brother in L.A. ... sort of

The battle for L.A. just became a family affair.

Cam Christie was selected with the 46th pick in the second round of the NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday. This isn’t the first time a member of the Christie family has been drafted. Two years ago, the Los Angeles Lakers selected Christie’s older brother, Max Christie, with the 35th pick in the 2022 draft.

Cam Christie is selected 46th overall by the @LAClippers in the 2024 #NBADraft presented by State Farm!



Watch the Second Round on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/Qhd1u4gA8L — NBA (@NBA) June 27, 2024

“It means a lot. It’s super cool to be NBA brothers. It’s really dope,” Cam Christie said immediately after being drafted. “I thank him a lot for everything that he’s taught me and I’m super excited to get out there and start competing against him.”

"I'm just going to bring a competitive mentality" -the newest Clipper, Cam Christie pic.twitter.com/0spIpB6f2D — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) June 27, 2024

The Christies will join a list of brothers who are currently in the NBA together. The list includes recent draftee Cody Williams and Jalen Williams, Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball, Jrue Holiday, Justin Holiday and Aaron Holiday.

Yahoo Sports’ NBA draft analyst Krysten Peek gave the Los Angeles Clippers a B+ grade for the selection.

"Christie was receiving late first round buzz during the pre-draft process but he fell to the second round due to his inconsistency during the season and limitations as a playmaker. He shot 39% from 3 and has upside as a perimeter shooter but will need some time to develop."

Christie averaged 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists last season for the Minnesota Gophers.