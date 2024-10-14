Lonzo Ball could return to Bulls Wednesday after missing 2+ seasons with knee injury

Lonzo Ball hasn't played NBA basketball in more than two seasons, but now he may be just days away from making his long-awaited return.

According to Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic, the Chicago Bulls are planning to have Ball return this week, targeting Wednesday's preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves as his debut. The Bulls are also reportedly planning for Ball to play in one more preseason game before the regular season starts on Oct. 22.

Ball, who will turn 27 in late October, has missed more time with this left knee injury than anyone could have anticipated. His last appearance in an NBA game was on Jan. 14, 2022. He was diagnosed with a small meniscus tear a week later and soon after had arthroscopic surgery. His rehab seemed to be going well until he started running, and from there he began feeling discomfort in his knee and was unable to ramp up.

Months later the discomfort was still there, and by June the Bulls were reportedly worried that Ball wouldn't be ready for the start of the 2022-2023 season. Those worries turned out to be well founded. Ball had a second arthroscopic surgery on his knee in Sept. 2022, and just like last time, his knee failed to get any better after the procedure. While the Bulls had hoped Ball would be able to play late in the 2022-2023 season, they shut him down in Feb. 2023. Then Ball had a third knee surgery in March 2023, which ended up costing him the entire 2023-2024 season.

But now, after playing in just 35 games over the last three years, undergoing three knee surgeries and countless failed ramp-ups, Ball looks like he's ready to go.

Well, almost ready to go. Ball dealt with some soreness in his left knee over the weekend, but head coach Billy Donovan is encouraged by how Ball has looked on the court.

“He’s done really, really well," Donovan said. "He’s been out there and he’s played. And he’s been effective playing. I think his timing’s coming back.”